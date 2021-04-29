AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 for Research Assistant, DEO and other @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Research Assistant, Field Assistant and Data Entry Operator. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed format on or before 06 May 2021.

Candidates holding with requisite educational qualification including Graduate in science/ relevant subjects/High school or equivalent/12th pass with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. AIIMS/BBSR/EMF/40/2020

Important Date for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 May 2021

Date of walk-in-interview: 10 May 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant-02

Field Assistant-04

Data Entry Operator-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Research Assistant-Graduate in science/ relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years’ work experience from a recognized institution with 3-year work experience or Master’s degree in the Science/ relevant subject.

Field Assistant-High school or equivalent five years’ experience in related fields from a Government institution or recognized institution. BSc shall be treated as equivalent to 3 years’ experience.

Data Entry Operator-12th pass from a recognized board with 2-6 years of experience. A speed test of not less than 15000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Emoluments for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Research Assistant-Rs. 31,000/- Consolidated pm

Field Assistant-Rs. 17,000/- Consolidated pm

Data Entry Operator-Rs. 17,000/- Consolidated pm

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates can apply and fill the application form in the prescribed format only and send it to the pedsurg_santosh@aiimsbhubaneswar.edu.in up to 05.00 PM on or before 06/05/2021. Candidates can check the notification link for details in this regards.