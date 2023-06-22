AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: 528 Vacancies Notified, Check Details

AIIMS Delhi is looking to recruit 528 Vacancies. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Registraion Dates and Other Details.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited online applications for 528 Senior Resident and Demonstrator posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 June 2023. The application process for the posts has started from June 14, 2023.

The selection to these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled on July 15, 2023.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Highlights

The information about Delhi AIIMS Recruitment 2023 is given in the table below.

Name of organization All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Recruitment Name AIIMS Delhi Recruitment number of vacancies 528 Name of the posts Senior Resident and Demonstrator Educational qualification MD/MS/DNB or equivalent How to apply Online official website https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/ AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF download

Important dates of www.aiims.ac.in Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check the important dates related to AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

Starting date for online application: June 14, 2023

Application Deadline: June 28, 2023

Date of CBT Exam (Stage-I): July 15, 2023

Expected date of declaration of result (Stage-I): July 21, 2023

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023 Details

General 181 EWS 26 Other backward classes 158 scheduled caste 113 scheduled tribe 50

Educational Qualification for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023

Should possess Post Graduate Medical Degree, MD/DNB or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.

Age Limit for AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023

The maximum age of the candidates applying for these posts is 45 years . Relaxation in upper age limit is given for reserved category.

age relaxation

Social class age Other backward classes 48 years scheduled caste 50 years scheduled tribe 50 years PWD General 55 years PWD OBC 58 years PWD SC, ST 60 years

AIIMS Delhi Exam Date 2023

exam date July 15, 2023 Duration 1½ hours (90 minutes) Time 10:00 am to 11:30 am Method Objective Type (Multiple Choice Questions) number of questions 80 shift 1 paper language English

Online Application Link for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Apply Online link click to apply

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023?

You can apply online for these posts on the official website- https://aiimsexams.ac.in/ on or before June 28, 2023. Apart from this, candidates can also register online for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 from the direct link given above. Can

Application fee

General 3000 EWS Rs 2400 Other backward classes 3000 scheduled caste Rs 2400 scheduled tribe Rs 2400 physically handicapped Rs 0

Salary

Selected candidates on the posts will be given a monthly salary ranging from Rs 18750 to Rs 67700.