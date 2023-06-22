AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: 528 Vacancies Notified, Check Details

AIIMS Delhi Jobs 2023: 528 Vacancies Notified,

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023:  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited online applications for 528 Senior Resident and Demonstrator posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 June 2023. The application process for the posts has started from June 14, 2023.

The selection to these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled on July 15, 2023. 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Highlights

The information about Delhi AIIMS Recruitment 2023 is given in the table below.

Name of organization

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Recruitment Name

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment

number of vacancies

528

Name of the posts

Senior Resident and Demonstrator 

Educational qualification

MD/MS/DNB or equivalent

How to apply

Online

official website

https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

download

Important dates of www.aiims.ac.in Recruitment 2023

  • Candidates can check the important dates related to AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 in the table below.
  • Starting date for online application: June 14, 2023 
  • Application Deadline: June 28, 2023 
  • Date of CBT Exam (Stage-I): July 15, 2023
  • Expected date of declaration of result (Stage-I): July 21, 2023

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023 Details

General

181

EWS

26

Other backward classes

158 

scheduled caste

113 

scheduled tribe

50

Educational Qualification for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023

Should possess Post Graduate Medical Degree, MD/DNB or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.

Age Limit for AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023 

The maximum age of the candidates applying for these posts is 45 years . Relaxation in upper age limit is given for reserved category.

age relaxation

      Social class

age

Other backward classes

48 years

scheduled caste

50 years

scheduled tribe

50 years

PWD General

55 years

PWD OBC

58 years

PWD SC, ST

60 years

AIIMS Delhi Exam Date 2023

exam date

July 15, 2023

Duration

1½ hours (90 minutes)

Time

10:00 am to 11:30 am

Method

Objective Type (Multiple Choice Questions)

number of questions

80

shift 

1

paper language

English

Online Application Link for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Apply Online link

click to apply

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023?

You can apply online for these posts on the official website- https://aiimsexams.ac.in/ on or before June 28, 2023. Apart from this, candidates can also register online for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 from the direct link given above. Can

Application fee

General

3000

EWS

Rs 2400

Other backward classes

3000

scheduled caste

Rs 2400

scheduled tribe

Rs 2400

physically handicapped

Rs 0 

Salary

Selected candidates on the posts will be given a monthly salary ranging from Rs 18750 to Rs 67700.

 

