AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: 528 Vacancies Notified, Check Details

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has invited online applications for 528 Senior Resident and Demonstrator posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28 June 2023. The application process for the posts has started from June 14, 2023.
The selection to these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled on July 15, 2023.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Highlights
The information about Delhi AIIMS Recruitment 2023 is given in the table below.
|
Name of organization
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
|
Recruitment Name
|
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment
|
number of vacancies
|
528
|
Name of the posts
|
Senior Resident and Demonstrator
|
Educational qualification
|
MD/MS/DNB or equivalent
|
How to apply
|
Online
|
official website
|
https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in/
|
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
Important dates of www.aiims.ac.in Recruitment 2023
- Candidates can check the important dates related to AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 in the table below.
- Starting date for online application: June 14, 2023
- Application Deadline: June 28, 2023
- Date of CBT Exam (Stage-I): July 15, 2023
- Expected date of declaration of result (Stage-I): July 21, 2023
AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023 Details
|
General
|
181
|
EWS
|
26
|
Other backward classes
|
158
|
scheduled caste
|
113
|
scheduled tribe
|
50
Educational Qualification for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023
Should possess Post Graduate Medical Degree, MD/DNB or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University/Institution.
Age Limit for AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023
The maximum age of the candidates applying for these posts is 45 years . Relaxation in upper age limit is given for reserved category.
age relaxation
|
Social class
|
age
|
Other backward classes
|
48 years
|
scheduled caste
|
50 years
|
scheduled tribe
|
50 years
|
PWD General
|
55 years
|
PWD OBC
|
58 years
|
PWD SC, ST
|
60 years
AIIMS Delhi Exam Date 2023
|
exam date
|
July 15, 2023
|
Duration
|
1½ hours (90 minutes)
|
Time
|
10:00 am to 11:30 am
|
Method
|
Objective Type (Multiple Choice Questions)
|
number of questions
|
80
|
shift
|
1
|
paper language
|
English
Online Application Link for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023
|
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 Apply Online link
How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Vacancy 2023?
You can apply online for these posts on the official website- https://aiimsexams.ac.in/ on or before June 28, 2023. Apart from this, candidates can also register online for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023 from the direct link given above. Can
Application fee
|
General
|
3000
|
EWS
|
Rs 2400
|
Other backward classes
|
3000
|
scheduled caste
|
Rs 2400
|
scheduled tribe
|
Rs 2400
|
physically handicapped
|
Rs 0
Salary
Selected candidates on the posts will be given a monthly salary ranging from Rs 18750 to Rs 67700.