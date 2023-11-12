AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 91 Group B & C Posts, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: AIIMS Deoghar has released the notification for the 91 Group B/C posts on the official website. Check notification pdf.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Deoghar has invited online applications for the 91 Group B & C (Non-faculty) vacancies in the Employment News (11-17) November 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 11, 2023.

A total of 91 posts are to be recruited under the recruitment drive including Assistant Administrative Officer, Librarian, Medical Social Worker, Office Assistant and others.

AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of online application for the posts is November 16, 2023.



AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Group B & C (Non-faculty)-91 Posts

AIIMS Deoghar Educational Qualification 2023

Assistant Administrative Officer: Degree from recognized University or its equivalent Desirable:-

I. MBA/PG Diploma in Management from recognized Institute

II. Knowledge of Govt. rules & regulations.

III. Proficiency in Computers

Librarian Grade-I: I. Bachelor Degree in Library Science or Library and Information service from a recognised University/Institute Or

B.Sc Degree or equivalent from a recognized University and bachelor Degree or Post Graduate Diploma or equivalent in Library Science from a recognised University.

And

II. 5 years’ experience in a Library of repute.

III. Ability to use computers hands on experience in office applications, spreadsheets and presentation.

Junior Accounts Officer (Accountant): 1. Graduate in Commerce

2. Possessing 2 years experience of handling accounts work in govt. organizations

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

General, OBC Rs 1500/-

SC, ST & EWS Rs 1200/

PwBD & Women NIL



Selection Process

Selection for Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in Computer Based Test (CBT) in the order of merit and fulfilling the eligibility criteria by candidates during document verification.



AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





AIIMS Deoghar Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.