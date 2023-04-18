AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 For 100 Faculty Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Guwahati has invited online applications for the 100 Faculty Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati has published recruitment notice for 100 various Faculty posts on its official website. Candidates with requisite educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for various posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before the 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News /Rojgar Samachar ( May 14, 2023).

Notification Details AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Advt. No. 2-43/2022-23/AIIMS/GHY/ESTT./RECT-FACT/Pt-1/02 dated 01-04-2023

Important Date AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023:

First cut-off date: May 14, 2023

Last date of online application: May 14, 2023

Last date of receipt of the hard copies of application: May 29, 2023

Vacancy Details AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Professor-28

Additional Professor-18

Associate Professor-22

Assistant Professor-32



Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Professor:

1. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing

qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the conditions

specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent

thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

AND/OR

3. M.Ch. for surgical super specialities and D.M. for Medical super specialities (2

years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization AIIMS Guwahati Post Name Faculty Vacancies 100 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India First cut-off date May 14, 2023 Last date of online application May 14, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in.



How To Download: AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati-https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in. Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Rolling advertisement for recruitment of faculty posts (Group-A) in various departments at AIIMS Guwahati on direct recruitment basis ' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



AIIMS Guwahati Faculty Recruitment 2023 PDF





How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application through online mode with the official website i.e. https://aiimsguwahati.ac.in on or before May 14, 2023. You will have to submit the hard copy of online application & self-attested copies of supporting documents on or before May 29, 2023.