AIIMS Mangalagiri Notification 2023 Out for for 54 Junior Residents; Apply Online Here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri recently released a job advertisement for 54 Junior Resident vacancies. Eligible candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and have met all of the qualifying requirements can attend the walk-in recruitment on October 4, 2023.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Notification 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences , Mangalagiri (AIIMS Mangalagiri) has announced 54 job openings on their website for Junior Residents.

Those who are interested and eligible for this can apply online before October 4, 2023.

Interested candidates may attend a walk-in interview on October 4, 2023.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Notification overview Organization All India Institute of Medical Sciences Mangalagiri (AIIMS Mangalagiri) Job Name Junior Resident Job Category Medical Jobs, AIIMS Jobs Job Type Government Jobs Job location Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh Qualification MBBS Vacancies 54 Last date of application October 4 2023 Application fees Rs. 1500/- Mode of application Online/ walk-in-interview Salary Basic Pay Rs.56,100 Website aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

Candidates can download the AIIMS Mangalagiri notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below.

AIIMS Mangalagiri 2023 Notification Download PDF

Vacancies For AIIMS Mangalagiri Junior Resident 2023

There are a total of 54 vacancies available for the AIIMS Mangalagiri junior resident recruitment 2023. For a detailed insight to the posts, visit the given pdf above or visit: aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

How to apply for AIIMS Mangalagiri Junior Resident 2023?

Candidates need to register for the written examination by filling the google form available on their website

Candidates are required to attend an on-site recruitment, according to the job announcement, where a written test will be conducted followed by the document verification of the selected candidates

Applicants are asked to come to the following place on the specified date and time: Ground Floor, Admin & Library Building, AIIMS Mangalagiri, Mangalagiri (AP).

What are the application fees for AIIMS Mangalagiri Junior resident 2023?

Application expenses must be paid online using the payment method found on the website. The application fee cannot be refunded. Applications submitted online without payment will be rejected immediately.

For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1500/-

For SC/ST: Rs. 1000/-

PWD category: NIL

Eligibility criteria for AIIMS Mangalagiri Junior resident 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the AIIMS Mangalagiri junior resident Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper Age limit of 30. Read the official notification for age relaxation. Educational Qualification The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC.

The candidate must be registered with a State Medical Council.

What is the salary of an AIIMS Mangalagiri Junior resident?

The salary of an AIIMS Mangalagiri junior resident is Rs. 56,100/- Per month as per the official notification.