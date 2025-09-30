NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Ends Tomorrow for 248 Junior Engineer & Non-Executive Posts - More Details Here

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply for the NHPC JE recruitment by tomorrow, 01 October 2025 (05:00 PM). The registration window for NHPC JE and non-executive posts will close on 01 October by 5 PM. Make sure to register well before on time. NHPC has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) and other Non- executive posts like Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Supervisor (IT), Sr. Accountant, and Hindi Translator. The total number of posts published for these positions is 248. The candidates who wish to apply for these posts must meet the eligibility criteria prescribed in the official notification by the NHPC. The maximum age prescribed for these posts is 30 years as on the last date of application. NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 The NHPC, formerly known as National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd, is recruiting Junior Engineers in four branches viz. Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics & Communication and candidates for other Non-Executive posts. The application process is going to end on 01 October 2025. Candidates must register before the deadline to avoid last minute hassles.

Particulars Details Recruitment Name NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 Recruiting Body National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd (NHPC) Apply Online Last Date 01 October 2025 Number of Vacancies 248 for JE and Non-Executive posts Mode of Application Online Selection Process CBT and Written Test Official Notification Download Notification Official Website www.nhpcindia.com NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 Apply Online To apply for the NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 candidates must visit the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com. We have provided the direct link to apply for the NHPC JE recruitment below: Direct Link to Apply for the NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 Step to Apply for the NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 Candidates can apply for the NHPC JE and non-executive posts by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.nhpcindia.com. Step 2: On the homepage, visit the “Careers” section and click on “Current Notifications”. A new page will open containing the list of latest recruitments. Step 3: Look for the “Notification No. NH/Rectt./04/2025 regarding recruitment of Non-executives in NHPC Ltd. through Computer Based Test” and click on “Apply Now”. Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before applying. Candidates are required to have a valid email address and mobile number to register. Step 5: After the successful registration, login to your account and fill the application form, upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee online. Step 6: Before the final submission, check the application form carefully. Step 7: Save the application form for future reference.