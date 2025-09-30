UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Ends Tomorrow for 248 Junior Engineer & Non-Executive Posts - More Details Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 30, 2025, 16:45 IST

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: NHPC is soon going to close the registrations for NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 tomorrow, 01 October 2025. The NHPC is going to recruit candidates for 248 Junior Engineer posts and non-executive posts.  Apply through the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com. Check this article for information related to NHPC JE recruitment like eligibility criteria, application process, apply link, important dates, etc.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025: Candidates can apply for the NHPC JE recruitment by tomorrow, 01 October 2025 (05:00 PM). The registration window for NHPC JE and non-executive posts will close on 01 October by 5 PM. Make sure to register well before on time. NHPC has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) and other Non- executive posts like Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Supervisor (IT), Sr. Accountant, and Hindi Translator. The total number of posts published for these positions is 248. The candidates who wish to apply for these posts must meet the eligibility criteria prescribed in the official notification by the NHPC. The maximum age prescribed for these posts is 30 years as on the last date of application.

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025

The NHPC, formerly known as National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd, is recruiting Junior Engineers in four branches viz. Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics & Communication and candidates for other Non-Executive posts. The application process is going to end on 01 October 2025. Candidates must register before the deadline to avoid last minute hassles.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025

Recruiting Body

National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd (NHPC)

Apply Online Last Date

01 October 2025

Number of Vacancies

248 for JE and Non-Executive posts

Mode of Application

Online

Selection Process

CBT and Written Test

Official Notification

Download Notification

Official Website

www.nhpcindia.com

NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

To apply for the NHPC JE Recruitment 2025 candidates must visit the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com. We have provided the direct link to apply for the NHPC JE recruitment below:

Direct Link to Apply for the NHPC JE Recruitment 2025

Step to Apply for the NHPC JE Recruitment 2025

Candidates can apply for the NHPC JE and non-executive posts by following the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.nhpcindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, visit the “Careers” section and click on “Current Notifications”. A new page will open containing the list of latest recruitments. 

Step 3: Look for the “Notification No. NH/Rectt./04/2025 regarding recruitment of Non-executives in NHPC Ltd. through Computer Based Test” and click on “Apply Now”.

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before applying. Candidates are required to have a valid email address and mobile number to register.

Step 5: After the successful registration, login to your account and fill the application form, upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee online.

Step 6: Before the final submission, check the application form carefully.

Step 7: Save the application form for future reference.

NHPC JE 2025 Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee in online mode via credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, etc. The fee once paid is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹600/- plus applicable Taxes i.e. ₹708/- per application. Bank Charges/Processing charges including GST (if any) shall be extra borne by the candidate only. 

Category

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC

₹600/- + Taxes= ₹708/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/ Female candidates

Exempted

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News