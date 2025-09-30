ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate Exam Mock Test Announced, Check Series I & Series II Schedule Here

Key Points
- ICAI has announced the schedule for the CA Intermediate January 2026 mock test series
- Mock tests to be held in November and December 2025
- Link to register for intermediate mock test available at bosactivities.icai.org
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the schedule Mock Test series to be conducted for the ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate exams. According to the schedule announced, the CA Intermediate January 2026 exam mock tests will be conducted in November-December 2025.
As per the official notification released, the Board of Studies (Academic) will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series – I from November 18, 2025, and the Mock Test Papers Series – II will be conducted from December 6, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the intermediate exams can appear for the mock test to help prepare themselves for the exams.
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test Notification - Click Here
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test Series Date and Time
The CA Intermediate exams will be held in January 2026. Candidates, as part of their preparation, can appear for the mock tests, which will be held from November 18 to 28 and December 6 to 17, 2025. The exams will be conducted in physical/virtual mode from 10 am to 1 PM.
ICAI CA Intermediate Mock Test Series 1 Schedule
Check the complete schedule for mock test series 1 here
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|November 18, 2025
|Paper 1: Advanced Accounting
|10 AM to 1 PM
|November 20, 2025
|Paper 2: Corporate and other Laws
|November 22, 2025
|Paper 3: Taxation
|November 24, 2025
|Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting
|November 26, 2025
|Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics
|November 28, 2025
|Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management
ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test Series 2 Schedule
Check the schedule for the December mock test series below
|Date
|Subject
|Time
|December 6, 2025
|Paper 1: Advanced Accounting
|10 AM to 1 PM
|December 8, 2025
|Paper 2: Corporate and other Law
|December 10, 2025
|Paper 3: Taxation
|December 12, 2025
|Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting
|December 15, 2025
|Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics
|December 17, 2025
|Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management
ICAI CA Mock Test January 2026 Details
As per the details provided, candidates can download the question/ answer through the login link available on the portal - boslive.icai.org or log in through the ICAI BOS App (Android/iOS). The link for registration will be available in the Student Activities Portal - bosactivities.icai.org.
