ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate Exam Mock Test Announced, Check Series I & Series II Schedule Here

News

ICAI has announced the CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test series schedule. Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA intermediate examinations can appear for the mock test through the link on the official website.

Key Points ICAI has announced the schedule for the CA Intermediate January 2026 mock test series

Mock tests to be held in November and December 2025

Link to register for intermediate mock test available at bosactivities.icai.org

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the schedule Mock Test series to be conducted for the ICAI CA January 2026 Intermediate exams. According to the schedule announced, the CA Intermediate January 2026 exam mock tests will be conducted in November-December 2025. As per the official notification released, the Board of Studies (Academic) will conduct the Mock Test Papers Series – I from November 18, 2025, and the Mock Test Papers Series – II will be conducted from December 6, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the intermediate exams can appear for the mock test to help prepare themselves for the exams. ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test Notification - Click Here ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test Series Date and Time

The CA Intermediate exams will be held in January 2026. Candidates, as part of their preparation, can appear for the mock tests, which will be held from November 18 to 28 and December 6 to 17, 2025. The exams will be conducted in physical/virtual mode from 10 am to 1 PM. ICAI CA Intermediate Mock Test Series 1 Schedule Check the complete schedule for mock test series 1 here Date Subject Time November 18, 2025 Paper 1: Advanced Accounting 10 AM to 1 PM November 20, 2025 Paper 2: Corporate and other Laws November 22, 2025 Paper 3: Taxation November 24, 2025 Paper 4: Cost and Management Accounting November 26, 2025 Paper 5: Auditing and Ethics November 28, 2025 Paper 6: Financial Management and Strategic Management ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Mock Test Series 2 Schedule Check the schedule for the December mock test series below