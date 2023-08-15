AIIMS Mangalagiri Jobs 2023

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply online For 70 Senior Nursing Officer, and Vacancies

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has released the notification for the 70 posts of Senior Nursing Officer and others. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, and other important details for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification - 2023
AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has invited applications for the posts of Senior Nursing Officer, PA to Principal, Assistant Administrative Officer, Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I, Assistant (NS), Personal Assistant, Librarian Grade III, Lab Technician, Upper Divisional Clerk, Lab Attendant Grade-II. AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 released notification for 70 posts on the official website -www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

As per the AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Recruitment 2023 is out for 70 vacancies for the post of Senior Nursing Officer, Assistant Administrative Officer, and others. The AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates. 

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Overview

Recruitment Authority

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri

Posts Name
  • Senior Nursing Officer 
  • PA to Principal 
  • Assistant Administrative Officer 
  • Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I 
  • Assistant (NS) 
  • Personal Assistant 
  • Librarian Grade III
  • Lab Technician 
  • Upper Divisional Clerk 
  • Lab Attendant Grade-II

Total Vacancies

70

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

August 5, 2023 

Last Date
  • Applying Online: 30 days from publication of advertisement in employment news
  • Sending Hard Copy: within 10 days from the last date of online application

Selection Process
  • Computer Based Test
  • Skill Test (if applicable)
  • Documents Verification

Official Website

www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

AIIMS Mangalagiri 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of Senior Nursing Officer, PA to Principal, Assistant Administrative Officer, Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I, Assistant (NS), Personal Assistant, Librarian Grade III, Lab Technician, Upper Divisional Clerk, Lab Attendant Grade-II through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 70 vacancies announced under AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

AIIMS Mangalagiri Vacancies

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the official notification.

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Senior Nursing Officer

58

PA to Principal

1

Assistant Administrative Officer

1

Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I

1

Assistant (NS)

1

Personal Assistant

1

Librarian Grade III

1

Lab Technician

2

Upper Divisional Clerk

2

Lab Attendant Grade-II

2

Total 

70

AIIMS Mangalagiri 2023 Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023. 

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply Online & Fees

Mode of Application

Online

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply Link

Click here

Application Fee

Rs. 1000 UR/OBC/EWS

Rs 100 SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Ex-SM

AIIMS Mangalagiri Eligibility Criteria 

The eligibility criteria for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria. 

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification
  • B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University.
  • Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council.

Age Limit

21-35

The education qualification and age limit is different for different posts. The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

AIIMS Mangalagiri 2023 Salary Structure

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries of all the posts are given below for your reference.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Salary Structure

Post Name

Salary Structure

(Pay Scale as per 7 th CPC)

Senior Nursing Officer

Level -8

PA to Principal

Level -7

Assistant Administrative Officer

Level -7

Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I

Level -7

Assistant (NS)

Level -6

Personal Assistant

Level -6

Librarian Grade III

Level -6

Lab Technician

Level -5

Upper Divisional Clerk

Level -4

Lab Attendant Grade-II

Level -2

FAQ

How many posts have been announced in AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023?

A total of 70 posts have been announced in AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 notification.

What will be the last date to apply for the post of Senior Nursing Officer in AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023?

The last date to apply online for the post of Senior Nursing Officer in AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 is 30 days from publication of advertisement in employment news.

