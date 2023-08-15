AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply online For 70 Senior Nursing Officer, and Vacancies

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has released the notification for the 70 posts of Senior Nursing Officer and others. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, and other important details for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri has invited applications for the posts of Senior Nursing Officer, PA to Principal, Assistant Administrative Officer, Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I, Assistant (NS), Personal Assistant, Librarian Grade III, Lab Technician, Upper Divisional Clerk, Lab Attendant Grade-II. AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 released notification for 70 posts on the official website -www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in.

As per the AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process has started and applicants can apply online for the vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Recruitment Notification before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Overview Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri Posts Name Senior Nursing Officer

PA to Principal

Assistant Administrative Officer

Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I

Assistant (NS)

Personal Assistant

Librarian Grade III

Lab Technician

Upper Divisional Clerk

Lab Attendant Grade-II Total Vacancies 70 Mode of Application Online Application Start Date August 5, 2023 Last Date Applying Online: 30 days from publication of advertisement in employment news

Sending Hard Copy: within 10 days from the last date of online application Selection Process Computer Based Test

Skill Test (if applicable)

Documents Verification Official Website www.aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in

AIIMS Mangalagiri 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the PDF of the official notification of Recruitment of Senior Nursing Officer, PA to Principal, Assistant Administrative Officer, Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I, Assistant (NS), Personal Assistant, Librarian Grade III, Lab Technician, Upper Divisional Clerk, Lab Attendant Grade-II through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 70 vacancies announced under AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment Notification 2023. Download the official notification of AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

AIIMS Mangalagiri Vacancies

Candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 from the table given below. The post-wise number of vacancies has been announced along with the official notification.

Post Name Number of Vacancies Senior Nursing Officer 58 PA to Principal 1 Assistant Administrative Officer 1 Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I 1 Assistant (NS) 1 Personal Assistant 1 Librarian Grade III 1 Lab Technician 2 Upper Divisional Clerk 2 Lab Attendant Grade-II 2 Total 70

AIIMS Mangalagiri 2023 Application Fee

Candidates can fill out the AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 online application form from the official website. The link to apply online for the posts has been activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply Online & Fees Mode of Application Online AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Apply Link Click here Application Fee Rs. 1000 UR/OBC/EWS Rs 100 SC/ST/PwBD/Female/Ex-SM

AIIMS Mangalagiri Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification B.Sc. Nursing (4 year course) from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/University.

Registered as Nurses & Midwife in State/Indian Nursing Council. Age Limit 21-35

The education qualification and age limit is different for different posts. The candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for further details.

AIIMS Mangalagiri 2023 Salary Structure

As per the notification, the salary structure is different for the different posts. The salaries of all the posts are given below for your reference.

AIIMS Mangalagiri Recruitment 2023: Salary Structure Post Name Salary Structure (Pay Scale as per 7 th CPC) Senior Nursing Officer Level -8 PA to Principal Level -7 Assistant Administrative Officer Level -7 Medical Social Service Officer Grade - I Level -7 Assistant (NS) Level -6 Personal Assistant Level -6 Librarian Grade III Level -6 Lab Technician Level -5 Upper Divisional Clerk Level -4 Lab Attendant Grade-II Level -2

