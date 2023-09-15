AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 Out at norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in: Check Download Link

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 Out : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for the AIIMS Nursing Officer NORCET post on its official website orcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in. Check the download link, and exam pattern here.

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 Out: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the exam admit card download link for the post of Nursing Officer (NORCET) on its official website. The written exam for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) will be conducted on September 17, 2023.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) can download their Admit card from the official website-norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 - Download Link

Candidates applied successfully for the Nursing Officer (NORCET) can download their admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can download the same after following the link given below.

How to Download AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1 : Visit the official website-norcet5.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-5) on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials including Candidate ID/Password

to the link on the home page.

to the link on the home page. Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 Pattern & Scheme of Examination

According to the notice released earlier, selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be conducted on September 17, 2023. The duration of the examination will be 3 hrs i.e. 180 minutes.

There will be a total 200 MCQs based questions in the written exam carrying 200 marks with four alternatives for each question. Out of 200, 180 MCQs will be related to the subject and 20 MCQs from General Knowledge & Aptitude. There will be negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

Document to Carry With AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for AIIMS NORCET should note that they will have to carry the exam admit card with additional documents as mentioned in the notification.

Download AIIMS NORCET Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials including Candidate ID/Password to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.