AIIMS NORCET Result 2022 (Out) @aiimsexams.ac.in: Download Merit List Marks, Cut Off Here

AIIMS NORCET Result 2022 is available on aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can download the merit List, Cut Off and steps to download here.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2022: All India Institute of Medical Science has uploaded the merit list of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)‐2022 on its website which is aiimsexams.ac.in. The list contains the roll number of the successful candidates in the exam. A total of 19854 candidates have qualified for the exam of which 12255 are Female and 7541 are Male. Students can check the direct link to download NORCET Result along with the category-wise cut off marks below:

AIIMS NORCET Scores

All candidates (including those who have not qualified) can check their scores on MyPage on the portal (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) after logging in using their ID and Password. However, the direct link to check the marks is also given below:



AIIMS NORCET Cut Off Marks 2022



Students can check the cut off as per their category below:

Category Cut Off UR/EWS 88.4221828 OBC 79.1559850 SC/ST 68.5860777 UR‐PWBD 81.2156270 OBC‐PWBD 70.0234449 SC‐PWBD 58.8641294 ST‐PWBD 62.0017967

AIIMS NORCET was held on 11 September 2022

How to Download AIIMS NORCET Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the AIIMS Exam (aiimsexams.ac.in) and visit the ‘Recrutiments’ Tab Click on 'Nursing Officer'. It will take you to the new page 'https://norcet2022.aiimsexams.ac.in Click on the result link 'Result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) - 2022' Download AIIMS NORCET Result PDF Check out the roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates

NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS and Central Govt. Hospitals in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre‐revised Pay Band‐2 of Rs. 9300‐34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/‐.