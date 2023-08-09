AIIMS NORCET Syllabus 2023: Download Nursing Officer PDF, Exam Pattern

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus 2023: The All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the recruitment of nurses on current vacant posts. Check here the AIIMS NORCET syllabus and important dates

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus 2023: The AIIMS NORCET Notification for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test Recruitment has been announced by the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. The recruitment will be done on current vacant positions. Continue reading to learn more about the syllabus and important dates.

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus 2023

As per the official notification released, AIIMS, New Delhi will conduct the written paper for AIIMS NORCET. The paper will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates must check out the syllabus of AIIMS NORCET.

The Syllabus of the AIIMS NORCET is divided into two stages. NORCET Prelims and NORCET Mains. NORCET Prelims will be qualifying in nature. It is conducted with 100 objective-type questions that will contain questions from general studies, aptitude and questions related to Nursing subjects being taught at the graduation level whereas NORCET Mains will have 100 multiple-choice questions which will be related to subjects taught at the graduation level.

Check the notification here - AIIMS NORCET Vacancy 2023

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: PDF Download

Before applying, aspirants must download the official AIIMS NORCET syllabus PDF link shared below to understand topics and sub-topics important for the exam. Get the direct link to download the AIIMS NORCET Syllabus below:

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus PDF Download Here

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: Important Topics

The AIIMS NORCET Syllabus is divided into two papers. The exam will be a computer-based test prelims and mains consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions in each paper where prelims are qualifying in nature. Below we have provided a list of important topics

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: General Knowledge and Aptitude

Candidates can check the list of important topics and subjects that can be asked in the AIIMS NORCET general knowledge and aptitude paper.

Current Affairs

Indian Polity

Indian Geography

Indian History

Countries and Capital

Famous Authors & Books

Logical Reasoning

Number System

Square Root and Cube Root

Simplification

Interest

Speed Time and Distance

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Work

Problems on Ages

Basic English Grammar

Sentence Completion

Fill in the Blanks, etc.

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: Chemistry

Coordination Compounds

Chemical Kinetics

General Principles & Processes of Isolation of Elements

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life

Phenol & Ester

P -Block Elements

Electrochemistry

Alcohols

Solid State

Surface Chemistry

Biomolecules

D & F -Block Elements

Solutions

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

Keystones and Carboxylic Acids

AIIMS NORCET Subject Syllabus

Environmental Hygiene

Health Education & Community Pharmacy

Nursing Management

Fundamental of Nursing

Toxicology

Human Anatomy & Physiology

Basic Information of Nursing Subject

Medical Surgical of Nursing

Computers in Nursing

Biochemistry

Psychology

Midwifery & Gynecological Nursing

Microbiology

Drug Store Management

Mental health

Community Health Nursing

Hospital & Clinical Pharmacy

Pharmaceutical Chemistry

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: Important Dates

Candidates with a degree of degree in B.SC Nursing or a diploma in Nursing with two years of relevant experience are eligible to apply for the posts. Below, we have tabulated the important dates for AIIMS NORCET.

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023: Important Details Recruiting Body All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi Post NORCET Application Start Date August 23, 2023 Application End Date August 25, 2023 (5 PM) Online Form Edit August 26, 2023, to August 28, 2023 Mode of Application Online AIIMS NORCET Prelims September 17, 2023 AIIMS NORCET Mains October 07, 2023

What are the Best Books to Prepare for AIIMS NORCET Examination?

