AIIMS NORCET Syllabus 2023: Download Nursing Officer PDF, Exam Pattern

AIIMS NORCET Syllabus 2023: The AIIMS NORCET Notification for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test Recruitment has been announced by the All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi. The recruitment will be done on current vacant positions. Continue reading to learn more about the syllabus and important dates.
AIIMS NORCET Syllabus 2023
As per the official notification released, AIIMS, New Delhi will conduct the written paper for AIIMS NORCET. The paper will consist of multiple-choice questions. Candidates must check out the syllabus of AIIMS NORCET.
The Syllabus of the AIIMS NORCET is divided into two stages. NORCET Prelims and NORCET Mains. NORCET Prelims will be qualifying in nature. It is conducted with 100 objective-type questions that will contain questions from general studies, aptitude and questions related to Nursing subjects being taught at the graduation level whereas NORCET Mains will have 100 multiple-choice questions which will be related to subjects taught at the graduation level.
Check the notification here - AIIMS NORCET Vacancy 2023
AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: PDF Download
Before applying, aspirants must download the official AIIMS NORCET syllabus PDF link shared below to understand topics and sub-topics important for the exam. Get the direct link to download the AIIMS NORCET Syllabus below:
|
AIIMS NORCET Syllabus PDF
AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: Important Topics
The AIIMS NORCET Syllabus is divided into two papers. The exam will be a computer-based test prelims and mains consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions in each paper where prelims are qualifying in nature. Below we have provided a list of important topics
AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: General Knowledge and Aptitude
Candidates can check the list of important topics and subjects that can be asked in the AIIMS NORCET general knowledge and aptitude paper.
- Current Affairs
- Indian Polity
- Indian Geography
- Indian History
- Countries and Capital
- Famous Authors & Books
- Logical Reasoning
- Number System
- Square Root and Cube Root
- Simplification
- Interest
- Speed Time and Distance
- Percentage
- Profit and Loss
- Ratio and Proportion
- Time and Work
- Problems on Ages
- Basic English Grammar
- Sentence Completion
- Fill in the Blanks, etc.
AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: Chemistry
- Coordination Compounds
- Chemical Kinetics
- General Principles & Processes of Isolation of Elements
- Polymers
- Chemistry in Everyday Life
- Phenol & Ester
- P -Block Elements
- Electrochemistry
- Alcohols
- Solid State
- Surface Chemistry
- Biomolecules
- D & F -Block Elements
- Solutions
- Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
- Keystones and Carboxylic Acids
AIIMS NORCET Subject Syllabus
- Environmental Hygiene
- Health Education & Community Pharmacy
- Nursing Management
- Fundamental of Nursing
- Toxicology
- Human Anatomy & Physiology
- Basic Information of Nursing Subject
- Medical Surgical of Nursing
- Computers in Nursing
- Biochemistry
- Psychology
- Midwifery & Gynecological Nursing
- Microbiology
- Drug Store Management
- Mental health
- Community Health Nursing
- Hospital & Clinical Pharmacy
- Pharmaceutical Chemistry
AIIMS NORCET Syllabus: Important Dates
Candidates with a degree of degree in B.SC Nursing or a diploma in Nursing with two years of relevant experience are eligible to apply for the posts. Below, we have tabulated the important dates for AIIMS NORCET.
|
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2023: Important Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
All Indian Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi
|
Post
|
NORCET
|
Application Start Date
|
August 23, 2023
|
Application End Date
|
August 25, 2023 (5 PM)
|
Online Form Edit
|
August 26, 2023, to August 28, 2023
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
AIIMS NORCET Prelims
|
September 17, 2023
|
AIIMS NORCET Mains
|
October 07, 2023
What are the Best Books to Prepare for AIIMS NORCET Examination?
AIIMS NORCET paper consists of General Knowledge, Aptitude and Subject related questions which are being taught at the graduation level. Below we have listed down the best books that according to experts student should read while preparing for AIIMS NORCET Examination
|Subject
|Books
|Medical-Surgical Nursing
|
Textbook Of Medical Surgical Nursing For B.Sc Students by PV Publications
The Complete Study Material of Medical Surgical Nursing B.Sc Nursing by PM Pratibha
|Microbiology
|Textbook of Microbiology for B.Sc. Nursing by MV Ramanamma
|Nutrition
|Biochemistry and Nutrition for B.Sc. Nursing by SK Gupta
|Obstetrics and Gynecological Nursing
|
The Complete Study Material Midwifery And Obstetrical Nursing by B.Sc Nursing by Vijayam Publications
|Anatomy and Physiology
|Anatomy & Physiology Handwritten Notes For B.Sc by Manish Gupta
|Pediatrics Nursing
|
Pediatrics Nursing for B.Sc. Nursing Students by Krishna Handa
|Pharmacology
|
Solved Examination Series B.Sc. Nursing,Pharmacology,Pathology & Genetics by Lakhwinder Kaur
|General Knowledge
|Lucent's General Knowledge
|Quantitative Aptitude
|Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by R.S. Agarwal