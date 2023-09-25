AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Professor & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 : All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna has released detailed notification for 93 Faculty posts in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna has released detailed notification for various Faculty posts in the Employment News (23-29) September 2023. A total of 93 posts are to be filled including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor in various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 15 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News at aiimspatna.edu.in. The online applications process for these positions has been commenced from September 11, 2023 on its official website.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor: 33

Additional Professor: 18

Associate Professor: 22

Assistant Professor: 20

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology:

Candidates should have a medical qualification included in Schedule I & II or part II of the third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (candidates possessing the qualifications included in Part-II of the third Scheduled should also fulfil the conditions specified in Section 13(3) of the Act).

A postgraduate qualification i.e. M.D in Anesthesiology or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto.

Three years teaching and/or research experience from a recognized Institution in the subject/discipline concerned after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD in Anesthesiology or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Pay Scales

Professor: Level- 14-A - Rs.168900-220400/- as per 7 th CPC.

Additional Professor: Level-13-A2+ - Rs.148200-211400/- as per 7th CPC.

Associate Professor: Level-13-A1+ - Rs. 138300-209200/- as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Professor: Entry Level Pay Matrix 12 - Rs. 101500-167400/- as per 7 th CPC

Check notification link for details in this regards.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 Age limit:

The upper age limit for the post of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor posts is 50 years. The upper age limit for the post of Additional Professor and Professor is 58 years. Please check the notification link for details in this regard.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.