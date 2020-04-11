AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended: 158 Vacancies Available, Check Details Here

AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raebareli (AIIMS Raebareli) has published a short notice regarding the extension of the last date of application for the post of Faculty (Group A) due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic . All such candidates who have not applied for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2020, can submit their application online on or before 22 April 2020. Earlier, the last date of submission of application was 08 April 2020.

As per the notice, “The last date of submission of online application for the various posts of faculties in AIIMS, Reabareli against advertisement number AIIMS/Rbl/Admin/Faculty/2020/01/ dated 02.3.2020 is extended from 08.4.2020 to 22.4.2020 due to ongoing lockdown in the Country on account of COVID-19”

On 02 March 2020, AIIMS Raebareli had issued the recruitment notification for the post of the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor and Additional Professor. A total of 158 vacancies are available under various disciplines such as Biochemistry, Physiology, Anatomy, Pharmacology, Community Medicine, Microbiology, Anaesthesiology etc.

Candidates seeking to apply for AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Recruitment should possess a medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule and a post-graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/ subject. However, experience of for each post of Faculty varies. In order to apply for Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor an experience of 14 years, 10 years, 6 years and 3 years required respectively.



The candidates having required qualification can apply for the posts by visiting the ‘Recruitment’ Section on the official website of AIIMS Raebareli aiimsrbl.edu.in. They will be required to register in the prescribed link. Candidates can also visit the link given below for AIIMS Raebareli Faculty Registration.

Candidates can check more details regarding the posts by clicking on the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment Notification PDF link given below.