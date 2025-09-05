Where is Samoa Located? Know All About the Cricket Team – Check their T20I Records and Notable Players

Samoa is a beautiful island nation in the South Pacific Ocean. It is located roughly halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii. Its closest neighbours are American Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Niue, and Wallis and Futuna. While rugby is a popular sport in Samoa, the country also has a growing presence in international cricket. The Samoa national cricket team became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2000 and an associate member in 2017. The team gained full T20I status in 2019. Notable players include Darius Visser, who has set impressive batting records, and former New Zealand star Ross Taylor, who is now playing for the team. The team is on a journey to qualify for major tournaments, showcasing the sport's development in the region. Where Is Samoa Located? Samoa is an island nation located in the central South Pacific Ocean, within the Polynesian region of Oceania. It lies approximately halfway between New Zealand and Hawaii.

The country consists of two main islands, Upolu and Savai'i, and several smaller, uninhabited islands. The capital city, Apia, is situated on the island of Upolu. Samoa's geographic location places it east of the International Date Line, and its closest neighbours include American Samoa, Fiji, and Tonga. When Did The Samoa Cricket Team Gain T20I Status? The Samoa national cricket team officially gained T20I (Twenty20 International) status on January 1, 2019. This was part of a significant decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in April 2018 to grant full T20I status to all of its member nations. Samoa played their first official T20I match on July 8, 2019, against Papua New Guinea during the Pacific Games. This historic game marked the beginning of their journey in international T20 cricket.

Since then, the team has competed in various tournaments, working to improve its ranking and qualify for bigger global events like the T20 World Cup. Who Are The Notable Players On The Samoa Cricket Team? The Samoa national cricket team has a mix of up-and-coming talent and experienced players. One of the most significant and recent additions is former New Zealand star Ross Taylor. 1. Ross Taylor A former star of the New Zealand national team, Ross Taylor, has come out of retirement to play for Samoa, the country of his mother's birth. An experienced and prolific batsman, he adds significant firepower and leadership to the squad. His participation is a substantial boost for Samoan cricket. 2. Darius Visser An all-rounder making a significant impact, Darius Visser is renowned for his hard-hitting batting. He holds a world record for the most runs scored in a single over in a men's T20I match. His ability to both bat aggressively and bowl leg-spin makes him a valuable asset to the team.

3. Dom Michael A Samoan-Australian cricketer, Dom Michael is a left-handed batsman with extensive experience playing in Australian domestic leagues, including for Tasmania and Queensland. He is a key member of the Samoan top-order and has previously scored a century for the team in a T20 tournament. 4. Sean Cotter As a right-handed batsman, Sean Cotter is a reliable presence in the Samoan team. He has played several T20I matches for the national side, contributing to their batting efforts. His experience and consistent performance are essential for the team's continued growth and development. 5. Saumani Tiai A crucial all-rounder for Samoa, Saumani Tiai is a right-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He holds the record for the most wickets for the team and has also delivered a five-wicket haul. His all-around skills are vital to the team's success.