NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly Headlines Today (06 September): President Murmu Commends Rescue Effort, Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM and Other News in English

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 5, 2025, 18:13 IST

This news article, compiled for school assemblies on September 06, 2025, offers a complete summary of the day's top headlines. It encompasses national, international, sports, business, science, and technology news, concluding with a "Thought of the Day" quote. For more details, refer to the full article.

Get here today’s and tomorrow news headlines in English for School Assembly
Get here today’s and tomorrow news headlines in English for School Assembly

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.

Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • President Murmu Commends Rescue Efforts, Expresses Solidarity with Natural Calamity Victims

  • Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Inaugurates Green Hydrogen Project at Tuticorin Port, Tamil Nadu

  • EAM Dr S Jaishankar to Call on Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi Today

  • Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra: IMD

  • Education of Daughters Most Effective Investment in Nation’s Progress: President Murmu

  • India welcomes positive developments toward resolving ongoing Ukraine conflict

International News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • Putin Warns Western Troops in Ukraine Would Be Legitimate Targets

  • EAM Dr S Jaishankar to Call on Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi Today

  • India, Singapore Hold 16th Defence Working Group Meeting in Singapore

  • Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay Offers Prayers at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

  • India welcomes positive developments toward resolving ongoing Ukraine conflict

  • US Announces Visa Restrictions on Central American Nationals Accused of Working for China’s Communist Party

Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly

  • US Open: Yuki Bhambri–Michael Venus Pair Exit in Men’s Doubles Semifinal

  • FIDE Grand Swiss: Gukesh Starts with Commanding Win in Samarkand

  • World Boxing Championships: Sakshi, Chanu, Bartwal Clinch Wins for India in Liverpool

  • Asia Cup Hockey: India Defeat Malaysia 4-1 in Super Four Stage

  • Tripura CM Dr. Manik Saha Inaugurates North Eastern Zone Badminton Championship

  • India Lead 3-1 Against Malaysia in Super Four Stage of Asia Cup Hockey

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Sensex, Nifty Down in Afternoon Session; Auto Sector Outperforms

  • GST Council Approves Rate Rationalisation; Focus on Common Man and Education Sector

  • Over 400 Rural Women from SHGs Across India to Showcase Products at Saras Fair

  • PM Modi’s Vision Realised: GST Council Approves Major Tax Cuts on Consumer Electronics

  • Govt Introduces Digital Hallmarking System for Silver Jewellery with HUID

  • IMC Hails GST Rationalisation, Calls it Landmark Reform

  • CAIT Calls GST Reforms and Tax Rate Restructuring Historic and Revolutionary

  • GST Council Cuts Rates on Insurance, Medicines, Daily Essentials; Major Relief for Common Man, Farmers and Industries

Thought of the Day

"The best way to predict your future is to create it."

Meaning: This quote is a powerful statement about taking ownership of your life. It means that your future isn't predetermined by luck or fate; it is shaped by the choices you make and the actions you take every day. Instead of waiting for things to happen, you should actively work towards the future you want. It's a call to action, urging us to be proactive, set goals, and put in the effort to build the life we desire.

Also Check|

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2025-26

 

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News