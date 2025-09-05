NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Which is the Largest Union Territory of India?

By Ayukta Zisha
Sep 5, 2025, 18:00 IST

India has eight Union Territories, with the "largest" varying by definition. Ladakh is the largest by geographical area (59,146 sq km). Delhi, the National Capital Territory, is the most populous with over 19 million people by 2025 estimates. Jammu and Kashmir holds the distinction of being the largest Union Territory with its own legislative assembly (55,538 sq km), even though it's the third largest by area.

Largest Union Territory of India
Largest Union Territory of India

The country of India contains eight Union Territories, each with its own individual size, population, and governing principles. When we ask "Which is the largest Union Territory of India?", we need to clarify what we mean by "largest" - geographically, by population, or by their ability to make laws. While Ladakh is the largest by area, Delhi (the National Capital Territory) is the largest by population. 

Jammu and Kashmir is the largest Union territory with its own legislative assembly, while all of the Union territories serve some purpose in the administrative scheme of India. This article will be a complete and updated guide (as of 2025) to the largest Union Territories of India based on all three parameters.

Which is the Largest Union Territory by Area?

Ladakh Map - Union Territory Information, Facts and Tourism

Ladakh is the largest Union Territory of India in terms of geographical area. It is about 59,146 square kilometers and is located in the northern-most part of the country. 

Ladakh was created on October 31, 2019, from the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. Although very large, Ladakh has a very low population because it is in a tough climate and a very mountainous location. 

 Ladakh does not have a legislative assembly and is directly governed by the central government through a Lieutenant Governor.

Which is the Largest Union Territory by Population?

NCT of Delhi Tahsil Map, NCT of Delhi District Map, Census 2011 @vList.in

National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi is the most populous Union Territory (UT) in India. Based on estimates for 2025, it has a population of more than 19 million people. Delhi is an urbanized and densely populated region that serves as the capital of India, which has made the area highly important when it comes to economic migration and has, therefore, become highly populated.

With only an area of about 1483 square kilometers, Delhi has a legal designation, must follow a set of norms/protocol, and has an elected legislative assembly, Chief Minister, and administrative accountability; it still appoints bureaucrats on behalf of all elected officials, but maintains certain powers for the union government.

Which is the Largest Union Territory with a Legislature?

New Indian map shows UTs of J&K, Ladakh - The Hindu

Jammu and Kashmir is the largest Union Territory in India with a legislative assembly. Jammu and Kashmir is around 55,538 sq km, third third-largest UT in terms of area (after Ladakh). Jammu and Kashmir was reorganised as a Union Territory on 31st October 2019, similar to but not exactly like Ladakh. 

Jammu and Kashmir has a legislative framework similar to a state with limited power. Jammu and Kashmir has two capitals: Srinagar (summer) and Jammu (winter). 

Jammu and Kashmir includes a Lieutenant Governor and an elected legislative assembly. Jammu and Kashmir has a special administrative structure.


