AP EAMCET Result 2023 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Rank Card Here

AP EAMCET Result 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) or AP EAMCET entrance exam today, June 14, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their results and rank cards by visiting the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
|
AP EAMCET 2023 Result - Direct Link (Click Here)
|
AP EAMCET Rank Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
As per the recent updates, the AP EAMCET results have been announced by the state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana through a press conference. In order to download the results, candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as registration number and hall ticket number in the result login window. To check the rank card, candidates are required to fill out the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get their scores.
AP EAMCET 2023 Result Statistics
As per the released data, over 3.38 lakh students appeared for the AP EAMCET entrance exam 2023, out of which, 2.38 lakh candidates were registered for Engineering stream, while the remaining 1.05 lakh were for Agriculture stream. This year, the overall pass percentage for Engineering stream recorded at 76.32%. 2.38 lakh candidates registered for the AP EAMCET exam out of which 2.24 lakh candidates appeared. Moreover, 1.71 lakh candidates have passed the entrance exam.
AP EAMCET Result 2023: Pass Percentages
Check the stream-wise pass percentage in the table below:
|
Stream
|
Pass percentage (%)
|
Engineering
|
76.32%
|
Agriculture
|
89.65%
How to check AP EAMCET result 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their results from the official website.
- Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the results available on the homepage
- Step 3: Fill out the required login details such as registration number and EAMCET hall ticket number in the provided space
- Step 4: The AP EAPCET results 2023 will be displayed on the screen
- Step 5: Go through all the details and download it for further reference
AP EAMCET Result 2023: Stream-wise statistics
Check the stream-wise result statistics including the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and qualified in the AP EAMCET exam 2023.
|
EAMCET result 2023
|
Engineering
|
Agricultural
|
Number of registered candidates
|
2,38,180
|
1,00,559
|
Number of appeared
|
2,24,724
|
90,573
|
Number of girls registered
|
97,659
|
71,643
|
Number of boys registered
|
1,40,521
|
28,916
|
Number of qualified candidates
|
1,71,514 (76.32%)
|
89.65 %