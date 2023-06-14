AP EAMCET Result 2023 Out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Rank Card Here

The APSCHE has declared the AP EAMCET results today, June 14, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can check and download the results and rank cards from the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check details here

AP EAMCET Result 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) or AP EAMCET entrance exam today, June 14, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their results and rank cards by visiting the official website-cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the recent updates, the AP EAMCET results have been announced by the state education minister Botcha Satyanarayana through a press conference. In order to download the results, candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as registration number and hall ticket number in the result login window. To check the rank card, candidates are required to fill out the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. They can also click on the direct link provided below to get their scores.

AP EAMCET 2023 Result Statistics

As per the released data, over 3.38 lakh students appeared for the AP EAMCET entrance exam 2023, out of which, 2.38 lakh candidates were registered for Engineering stream, while the remaining 1.05 lakh were for Agriculture stream. This year, the overall pass percentage for Engineering stream recorded at 76.32%. 2.38 lakh candidates registered for the AP EAMCET exam out of which 2.24 lakh candidates appeared. Moreover, 1.71 lakh candidates have passed the entrance exam.

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Pass Percentages

Check the stream-wise pass percentage in the table below:

Stream Pass percentage (%) Engineering 76.32% Agriculture 89.65%

How to check AP EAMCET result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their results from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the results available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the required login details such as registration number and EAMCET hall ticket number in the provided space

Step 4: The AP EAPCET results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through all the details and download it for further reference

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Stream-wise statistics

Check the stream-wise result statistics including the number of candidates who registered, appeared, and qualified in the AP EAMCET exam 2023.