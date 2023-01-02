AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 Out at hc.ap.nic.in: Check Download Link

Andhra Pradesh High Court has released the Admit Card for the Civil Judge posts on its official website-hc.ap.nic.in. Check download link.

AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023: Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) posts on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) can download their Admit Card from the official website of Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC)-hc.ap.nic.in.

To download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. However you can download the AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023





It is noted that Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) is set to conduct the screening test for the Civil Judge (Junior Division)post on 07 January 2023.

In a bid to appear in the screening test, candidates are required to download their Admit Card from the official website which can be accessed after providing the login credentials including User Id and User Password to the link on the official website.

Candidates should note that Andhra Pradesh High Court (APHC) will conduct the screening Test for the Civil Judge (Junior Division) in the Computer based test. Candidates can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How to Download AP High Court Civil Judge Admit Card 2023