HMFW AP Recruitment 2023: Walk In Interview for 445 Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

AP HMFW Recruitment 2023: The Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh is seeking applicants for Civil Assistant Surgeon. The selection will be done through a walk-in Interview. The interviews are scheduled to take place on 23 March 2023, 25 March 2023 and 27th March 2023.

Eligible candidates can appear for the interview and they might get this excellent opportunity to work in the medical field and that too in the government sector. Notably, the interviews will be conducted at the Office of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), Old GGH Campus, Hanuman Pet, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520003.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 445 vacancies for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon.

HMFW AP Civil Assistant Surgeon -Overview

The HMFW Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh Posts Name Civil Assistant Surgeon Mode of Application Online Interview Date 23, 25 & 27th March 2023. Selection process Walk In Interview

HMFW Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 Interview Dates

Candidates can check the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the HMFW Dept Andhra Pradesh Walk In Interview 2023 .

Date Specialty Time for submission of application March 23, 2023 General Medicine, General Surgery, Dermatology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on March 23, 2023 March 25, 2023 Gynaecology, Anaesthesia, ENT, Pathology 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on March 25, 2023 March 27, 2023 Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Radiology 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on March 27, 2023

HMFW Andhra Pradesh Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

AP HMFW 2023: Eligibility

The HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of HMFW Andhra Pradesh 2023 Eligibility.

HMFW Andhra Pradesh 2023: Age Limit:

Candidates applying for HMFW Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 must not be aged more than 42 years. The age relaxation is applicable as per the government guidelines.

HMFW Andhra Pradesh 2023: Educational Qualification:

The following are the education qualifications required for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist:

Possession of PG Degree/Diploma/DNB in the respective specialty or an equivalent qualification included in the schedule-I & II of the MCI Act, 1956 is mandatory.

The candidate must be registered in A.P. Medical Council.

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 445 job openings for positions of Civil Assistant Surgeon . Here's an overview of the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Sl. No Specialty Total vacancies 1 Gynaecology 68 2 Anaesthesia 52 3 Paediatrics 40 4 General Medicine 94 5 General Surgery 70 6 Orthopaedics 5 7 Ophthalmology 12 8 Radiology 44 9 Pathology 19 10 ENT 24 11 Dermatology 8 12 Microbiology 2 13 Forensic Medicine 6 14 Psychiatry 1 TOTAL 445

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Application Form

Applicants are required to visit the Office of the Directorate of Medical Education on the designated day and submit their application using the forms provided in the notification or available at the location. Applications submitted by candidates on any other day will not be accepted.