HMFW AP Recruitment 2023: Walk In Interview for 445 Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 : The  Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh has announced the recruitment for the positions of Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts. The recruitment process will take place through a walk in interview. All the relevant information regarding the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 is available in this article  for interested candidates to review.

AP HMFW Recruitment 2-2023

AP HMFW Recruitment 2023: The Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh is seeking applicants for Civil Assistant Surgeon. The selection will be done through a walk-in Interview. The interviews are scheduled to take place on 23 March 2023, 25 March 2023 and 27th March 2023.

Eligible candidates can appear for the interview and they might get this excellent opportunity to work in the medical field and that too in the government sector. Notably, the interviews will be conducted at the Office of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), Old GGH Campus, Hanuman Pet, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520003. 

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 445 vacancies for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon. 

HMFW AP Civil Assistant Surgeon -Overview

The HMFW Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates. 

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023  

Recruitment Authority

Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, Andhra Pradesh 

Posts Name

Civil Assistant Surgeon 

Mode of Application

Online

Interview Date 

23, 25 & 27th March 2023.

Selection process

Walk In Interview 

HMFW Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 Interview Dates

Candidates can check the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The HMFW AP Recruitment 2023    dates have been announced along with the HMFW Dept Andhra Pradesh Walk In Interview 2023 . 

 

Date

Specialty

Time for submission of application

March 23, 2023

General Medicine, General Surgery, Dermatology, Microbiology, Forensic Medicine

10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on March 23, 2023

March 25, 2023

Gynaecology, Anaesthesia, ENT, Pathology

10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on March 25, 2023

March 27, 2023

Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, Radiology

10:00 AM to 02:00 PM on March 27, 2023

HMFW Andhra Pradesh Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

 

Download PDF: HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Official Notification

AP HMFW 2023: Eligibility

The HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of HMFW Andhra Pradesh 2023 Eligibility. 

HMFW Andhra Pradesh 2023: Age Limit: 

Candidates applying for HMFW Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 must not be aged more than 42 years. The age relaxation is applicable as per the government guidelines.

HMFW Andhra Pradesh 2023: Educational Qualification: 

The following are the education qualifications required for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist:

 

  • Possession of PG Degree/Diploma/DNB in the respective specialty or an equivalent qualification included in the schedule-I & II of the MCI Act, 1956 is mandatory.
  • The candidate must be registered in A.P. Medical Council.

 

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 445 job openings for positions of Civil Assistant Surgeon . Here's an overview of the HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification. 

 

Sl. No

Specialty

Total vacancies

1

Gynaecology

68

2

Anaesthesia

52

3

Paediatrics

40

4

General Medicine

94

5

General Surgery

70

6

Orthopaedics

5

7

Ophthalmology

12

8

Radiology

44

9

Pathology

19

10

ENT

24

11

Dermatology

8

12

Microbiology

2

13

Forensic Medicine

6

14

Psychiatry

1

TOTAL

  

445

 

HMFW AP Recruitment 2023 Application Form

Applicants are required to visit the Office of the Directorate of Medical Education on the designated day and submit their application using the forms provided in the notification or available at the location. Applications submitted by candidates on any other day will not be accepted.

 

FAQ

What is the HMFW Andhra Pradesh Recruitment 2023 Interview Date?

The interviews are scheduled to take place on 23 March 2023, 25 March 2023 and 27th March 2023.

What is the eligibility for HMFW Andhra Pradesh Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts interview?

Candidates appearing for the HMFW Andhra Pradesh Civil Assistant Surgeon Posts must possess Diploma/DNB/PG Degree in Concern Specialty.
