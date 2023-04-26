Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Out; Nearly 5.36 lakh Students Passed, 2nd Year Pass Percentage 11% Higher Than Last Year

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter Results 2023 today, April 26 for 1st and 2nd Year students. This year, over 10 Lakh students appeared, and nearly 5.36 passed the exam. Check detailed statistics and highlights of the exam in this article.

Get Detailed Analysis of AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Here
AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Intermediate Results 2023 today, April 26 for students of 1st and 2nd year. The result was announced at 6 PM by the state’s Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at a press conference. The AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year result link was hosted at www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in, where students will have to enter their roll numbers to check their scores.

AP Inter Result 2023: Overall Analysis of AP Inter Result 

AP Inter Results: Approximately 10.03 lakh appeared and 5.36 lakh passed

 The AP Inter 2023 exam for the 1st and 2nd year students was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. As per the statistics released by the officials, a total of 10.03 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 2023 examinations. There were 4.84 lakh students in the 1st year and 5.19 lakh students in the 2nd year. Of the total students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year examination, a total of 5.36 lakh students cleared the exam successfully. Let us look at the statistics in detail for the number of students appeared, passed, failed in the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2023 examination.

AP Inter 1st year Result 2023: Nearly 4.33 Lakh appeared and 2.66 Lakh Passed

The total number of candidates qualified in the AP Inter 1st Year 2023 exam is 2.66 lakh. Moreover, 1.67 lakh candidates fail to qualify the exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the number of candidates who appeared and failed the AP Inter exam. 

Particulars

AP Inter 1st Year Result Data (Approx.)

Total Appeared

 4.33 Lakh

Total Passed

 2.66 Lakh

Total Failed

 1.67 Lakh

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023: Nearly 3.9 Lakh appeared and 2.70 Lakh Passed

The total number of candidates qualified in the AP Inter 2nd Year 2023 exam is 2.7 lakh. Moreover, 1.2 lakh candidates fail to qualify the exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the number of candidates who appeared and failed the AP Inter exam. 

Particulars

AP Inter 2nd Year Result Data (Approx.)

Total Appeared

 3.9 Lakh

Total Passed

 2.70 Lakh

Total Failed

 1.2 Lakh

AP Inter Result Analysis: 1st and 2nd Year Detailed Overall Pass Percentage Statistics 

AP Inter 1st year Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage 61%, Girls Pass Percentage Higher Than Boys

The pass percentage for the AP Inter 1st Year Result 2023 is 61%. The pass percentage of girls was recorded to be 65% whereas the pass percentage of boys has been recorded to be 65%. This year as well, girls performed better than boys.

AP Inter Result 2023 Statistics

1st Year Pass Percentage

Total Pass Percent

61%

Boys Pass Percent

58%

Girls Pass Percent

65%

AP Inter 2nd year Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage 72%, Stats Show 11% Higher Than Past Year

The pass percentage for the AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 is 72% which is 11% higher than the past year 61%. The pass percentage of boys was 68% however girls outshined this year as well with 75% pass percentage.

AP Inter Result 2023 Statistics

1st Year Pass Percentage

Total Pass Percent

72%

Boys Pass Percent

68%

Girls Pass Percent

75%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: District-wise Result Stats

Below, we have gathered insights on the district-wise stats for AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2023 Examination. 

For 1st year AP Inter Result 2023, the top districts are:

  • Krishna: 75 %,
  • West Godavari: 70%,
  • Guntur: 68%.

District Name

District-wise Pass Percentage

Krishna

75%

West Godavari

70%

Guntur

68%

For 2nd year AP Inter Result 2023, the top districts are:

  • Krishna: 83 %
  • Guntur: 73%.

District Name

District-wise Pass Percentage

Krishna

83%

Guntur

73%

West Godavari

77%

AP Inter Result Analysis: Past Years Pass Percentage Statistics

As per the AP Inter Result 2022, the overall pass percentage was 61% of which the girls pass percentage was 68% and the boys pass percentage was 54%. Hence, we can see that girls outshined boys by a higher percentage last year too.

Let us look at the table below for data on the pass percentage and the total number of students who appeared over the past 10 years of the AP Intermediate Examination. 

Years

Overall Pass Percentage

Total Appeared Students

2022

61%

4,23,455

2021

100%

5,08,672

2020

63%

4,35,655

2019

72.00%

9,65,000

2018

73.30%

5,16,103

2017

74%

4,93,891

2016

74%

8,56,701

2015

82%

7,93,496

2014

77%

7,71,587

2013

63.27%

7,56,459

AP Inter Result Past Years Pass Percentage

AP Inter Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

Students are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks as decided by the AP Board in the AP Inter Exam 2023 to qualify the exam. Students must score a minimum of 35% marks. In case of failing to score qualifying marks, students shall not receive a passing certificate nor be promoted to a higher class.

