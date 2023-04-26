Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Out; Nearly 5.36 lakh Students Passed, 2nd Year Pass Percentage 11% Higher Than Last Year

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter Results 2023 today, April 26 for 1st and 2nd Year students. This year, over 10 Lakh students appeared, and nearly 5.36 passed the exam. Check detailed statistics and highlights of the exam in this article.

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Intermediate Results 2023 today, April 26 for students of 1st and 2nd year. The result was announced at 6 PM by the state’s Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at a press conference. The AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year result link was hosted at www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in, where students will have to enter their roll numbers to check their scores.

AP Inter Result 2023: Overall Analysis of AP Inter Result

AP Inter Results: Approximately 10.03 lakh appeared and 5.36 lakh passed

The AP Inter 2023 exam for the 1st and 2nd year students was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. As per the statistics released by the officials, a total of 10.03 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 2023 examinations. There were 4.84 lakh students in the 1st year and 5.19 lakh students in the 2nd year. Of the total students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year examination, a total of 5.36 lakh students cleared the exam successfully. Let us look at the statistics in detail for the number of students appeared, passed, failed in the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2023 examination.

AP Inter 1st year Result 2023: Nearly 4.33 Lakh appeared and 2.66 Lakh Passed

The total number of candidates qualified in the AP Inter 1st Year 2023 exam is 2.66 lakh. Moreover, 1.67 lakh candidates fail to qualify the exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the number of candidates who appeared and failed the AP Inter exam.

Particulars AP Inter 1st Year Result Data (Approx.) Total Appeared 4.33 Lakh Total Passed 2.66 Lakh Total Failed 1.67 Lakh

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023: Nearly 3.9 Lakh appeared and 2.70 Lakh Passed

The total number of candidates qualified in the AP Inter 2nd Year 2023 exam is 2.7 lakh. Moreover, 1.2 lakh candidates fail to qualify the exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the number of candidates who appeared and failed the AP Inter exam.

Particulars AP Inter 2nd Year Result Data (Approx.) Total Appeared 3.9 Lakh Total Passed 2.70 Lakh Total Failed 1.2 Lakh

AP Inter Result Analysis: 1st and 2nd Year Detailed Overall Pass Percentage Statistics

AP Inter 1st year Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage 61% , Girls Pass Percentage Higher Than Boys

The pass percentage for the AP Inter 1st Year Result 2023 is 61%. The pass percentage of girls was recorded to be 65% whereas the pass percentage of boys has been recorded to be 65%. This year as well, girls performed better than boys.

AP Inter Result 2023 Statistics 1st Year Pass Percentage Total Pass Percent 61% Boys Pass Percent 58% Girls Pass Percent 65%

AP Inter 2nd year Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage 72%, Stats Show 11% Higher Than Past Year

The pass percentage for the AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 is 72% which is 11% higher than the past year 61%. The pass percentage of boys was 68% however girls outshined this year as well with 75% pass percentage.

AP Inter Result 2023 Statistics 1st Year Pass Percentage Total Pass Percent 72% Boys Pass Percent 68% Girls Pass Percent 75%

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: District-wise Result Stats

Below, we have gathered insights on the district-wise stats for AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2023 Examination.

For 1st year AP Inter Result 2023, the top districts are:

Krishna: 75 %,

West Godavari: 70%,

Guntur: 68%.

District Name District-wise Pass Percentage Krishna 75% West Godavari 70% Guntur 68%

For 2nd year AP Inter Result 2023, the top districts are:

Krishna: 83 %

Guntur: 73%.

District Name District-wise Pass Percentage Krishna 83% Guntur 73% West Godavari 77%

AP Inter Result Analysis: Past Years Pass Percentage Statistics

As per the AP Inter Result 2022, the overall pass percentage was 61% of which the girls pass percentage was 68% and the boys pass percentage was 54%. Hence, we can see that girls outshined boys by a higher percentage last year too.

Let us look at the table below for data on the pass percentage and the total number of students who appeared over the past 10 years of the AP Intermediate Examination.

Years Overall Pass Percentage Total Appeared Students 2022 61% 4,23,455 2021 100% 5,08,672 2020 63% 4,35,655 2019 72.00% 9,65,000 2018 73.30% 5,16,103 2017 74% 4,93,891 2016 74% 8,56,701 2015 82% 7,93,496 2014 77% 7,71,587 2013 63.27% 7,56,459

AP Inter Result 2023: Qualifying Marks

Students are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks as decided by the AP Board in the AP Inter Exam 2023 to qualify the exam. Students must score a minimum of 35% marks. In case of failing to score qualifying marks, students shall not receive a passing certificate nor be promoted to a higher class.