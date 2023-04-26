Manabadi AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2023 Out; Nearly 5.36 lakh Students Passed, 2nd Year Pass Percentage 11% Higher Than Last Year

AP Inter Results 2023: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Intermediate Results 2023 today, April 26 for students of 1st and 2nd year. The result was announced at 6 PM by the state’s Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana at a press conference. The AP Inter 1st year and 2nd year result link was hosted at www.bie.ap.gov.in and www.bieap.apcfss.in, where students will have to enter their roll numbers to check their scores.
AP Inter Result 2023: Overall Analysis of AP Inter Result
AP Inter Results: Approximately 10.03 lakh appeared and 5.36 lakh passed
The AP Inter 2023 exam for the 1st and 2nd year students was conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2023. As per the statistics released by the officials, a total of 10.03 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter 2023 examinations. There were 4.84 lakh students in the 1st year and 5.19 lakh students in the 2nd year. Of the total students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year examination, a total of 5.36 lakh students cleared the exam successfully. Let us look at the statistics in detail for the number of students appeared, passed, failed in the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2023 examination.
AP Inter 1st year Result 2023: Nearly 4.33 Lakh appeared and 2.66 Lakh Passed
The total number of candidates qualified in the AP Inter 1st Year 2023 exam is 2.66 lakh. Moreover, 1.67 lakh candidates fail to qualify the exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the number of candidates who appeared and failed the AP Inter exam.
|
Particulars
|
AP Inter 1st Year Result Data (Approx.)
|
Total Appeared
|
4.33 Lakh
|
Total Passed
|
2.66 Lakh
|
Total Failed
|
1.67 Lakh
AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023: Nearly 3.9 Lakh appeared and 2.70 Lakh Passed
The total number of candidates qualified in the AP Inter 2nd Year 2023 exam is 2.7 lakh. Moreover, 1.2 lakh candidates fail to qualify the exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand the number of candidates who appeared and failed the AP Inter exam.
|
Particulars
|
AP Inter 2nd Year Result Data (Approx.)
|
Total Appeared
|
3.9 Lakh
|
Total Passed
|
2.70 Lakh
|
Total Failed
|
1.2 Lakh
AP Inter Result Analysis: 1st and 2nd Year Detailed Overall Pass Percentage Statistics
AP Inter 1st year Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage 61%, Girls Pass Percentage Higher Than Boys
The pass percentage for the AP Inter 1st Year Result 2023 is 61%. The pass percentage of girls was recorded to be 65% whereas the pass percentage of boys has been recorded to be 65%. This year as well, girls performed better than boys.
|
AP Inter Result 2023 Statistics
|
1st Year Pass Percentage
|
Total Pass Percent
|
61%
|
Boys Pass Percent
|
58%
|
Girls Pass Percent
|
65%
AP Inter 2nd year Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage 72%, Stats Show 11% Higher Than Past Year
The pass percentage for the AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2023 is 72% which is 11% higher than the past year 61%. The pass percentage of boys was 68% however girls outshined this year as well with 75% pass percentage.
|
AP Inter Result 2023 Statistics
|
1st Year Pass Percentage
|
Total Pass Percent
|
72%
|
Boys Pass Percent
|
68%
|
Girls Pass Percent
|
75%
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: District-wise Result Stats
Below, we have gathered insights on the district-wise stats for AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2023 Examination.
For 1st year AP Inter Result 2023, the top districts are:
- Krishna: 75 %,
- West Godavari: 70%,
- Guntur: 68%.
|
District Name
|
District-wise Pass Percentage
|
Krishna
|
75%
|
West Godavari
|
70%
|
Guntur
|
68%
For 2nd year AP Inter Result 2023, the top districts are:
- Krishna: 83 %
- Guntur: 73%.
|
District Name
|
District-wise Pass Percentage
|
Krishna
|
83%
|
Guntur
|
73%
|
West Godavari
|
77%
AP Inter Result Analysis: Past Years Pass Percentage Statistics
As per the AP Inter Result 2022, the overall pass percentage was 61% of which the girls pass percentage was 68% and the boys pass percentage was 54%. Hence, we can see that girls outshined boys by a higher percentage last year too.
Let us look at the table below for data on the pass percentage and the total number of students who appeared over the past 10 years of the AP Intermediate Examination.
|
Years
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Total Appeared Students
|
2022
|
61%
|
4,23,455
|
2021
|
100%
|
5,08,672
|
2020
|
63%
|
4,35,655
|
2019
|
72.00%
|
9,65,000
|
2018
|
73.30%
|
5,16,103
|
2017
|
74%
|
4,93,891
|
2016
|
74%
|
8,56,701
|
2015
|
82%
|
7,93,496
|
2014
|
77%
|
7,71,587
|
2013
|
63.27%
|
7,56,459
AP Inter Result 2023: Qualifying Marks
Students are required to obtain minimum qualifying marks as decided by the AP Board in the AP Inter Exam 2023 to qualify the exam. Students must score a minimum of 35% marks. In case of failing to score qualifying marks, students shall not receive a passing certificate nor be promoted to a higher class.