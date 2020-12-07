AP Police Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2020 Released @slprb.ap.gov.in, Submit Objection from 8 to 10 Dec

AP Police Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2020: Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB AP) has uploaded the answer key of written exam for the post of Scientific Assistant in Forensic Science Laboratory (Physical, Chemistry and Biology/Serology). Candidates can download AP Answer Key from the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Answer Key Links are available below. The candidates can also download Andhra Police Scientific Assistant Answer Key for Booklet Series A, B, C, D for Physical, Biology/Serology and Chemical through the link:

AP Police Scientific Assistant Answer Key Download Link:

Physical

Biology/Serology

Chemical

Candidates having objection, if any, against the answer key. They can submit the objections in the prescribed format to email ID - apslprb.obj@gmail.com from 08 December t0 10 December 2020.

How to Download AP Police Scientific Assistant Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to official website of AP Police - slprb.ap.gov.in Click on the link - “Download the Written Test Preliminary Answer Key for Question Booklet Series - A, B, C & D for the Post of Scientific Assistants in Biology/Serology in Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory -2020-12-07 OR Download the Written Test Preliminary Answer Key for Question Booklet Series - A, B, C & D for the Post of Scientific Assistants in Chemical in Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory -2020-12-07 OR Download the Written Test Preliminary Answer Key for Question Booklet Series - A, B, C & D for the Post of Scientific Assistants in Physical in Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory -2020-12-07” under ‘Latest News’ Tab of the homepage Download AP Police Scientific Assistant Answer Key PDF 2020

AP Police Scientific Assistant Exam was on 06 December 2020 (Sunday) from 11 AM to 1 PM. A total 8157 candidates were appeared in the exam and 1080 candidates were absent.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Result shall be announced after considering all the objections.

AP Police Scientific Assistant Download Here

