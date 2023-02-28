AP Police SI Result 2023 Released: Get Direct Link to Check and Download PDF

AP Police SI Result 2023 and Final Answer Key has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board on its official website. Know here how to download AP Police SI Result 2023 and Final Answer Key.

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has released the Result, Category Wise Cutoffs and Final Answer Key for the post of Sub Inspector of Police on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Written Test for Sub Inspector posts can check their results, category wise cutoffs and download the AP Police Sub Inspector Final Answer Key 2023 PDF SET A/B/C/D which is available on the official website of SLPRB- slprb.ap.gov.in.

It is noted that SLPRB Andhra Police conducted the written exam for the AP Police SI Sub Inspector post on 19 February 2023 and Provisional Answer Key was released on 20 February 2023. The result for the Preliminary Written Test was uploaded on 28 February 2023.

How To Check AP Police SI Result 2023 Online -

Visit the website of the AP Police at - slprb.ap.gov.in

Go to the Latest News Section on the home page.

Click on the Link - “SCT SI WPT Results”

Fill in the details like Registration No. and PWT Hall ticket no. to check the result.

Similarly click on the Final Answer Key link 'SCT SI WPT Final Answer Key' displaying on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 in a new window.

Download and save the AP Police SI Answer Key 2023 for future reference.

Candidates can also check the result from the direct link given below

Direct Link to Check AP Police SI Result 2023

Direct Link To Download AP Police SI Result 2023: Final Answer Key

SCT SI FINAL ANSWER KEY PAPER 1

SCT SI FINAL ANSWER KEY PAPER 2

Direct Link to Download AP Police SI Result Press Note PDF

It is noted that the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police has conducted the prelims exam for the post of Sub Inspector and Reserve Sub Inspector post on 19 February 2023 across the state. Exams were held at 291 test centers across the 13 towns/cities for Paper I and II. A total of 1,51,243 candidates appeared for the exam for the above posts , out of which 57,923 candidates qualified. There are a total of 411 posts of Sub Inspectors.

Now Andhra Police has released the result of Preliminary Written Test, category wise and gender wise Cutoff and Final Answer Key for Questions Booklet Series A/B/C/D for 1st Paper and 2nd Paper on its official website. All the candidates are once again informed that the qualifying marks are as follows:

OC: 40% in each Paper (i.e., 40 Marks out of 100 in each paper),

BC: 35% in each Paper (i.e., 35 Marks out of 100 in each paper),

SC, ST and Ex-Servicemen: 30% in each Paper (i.e.30 Marks out of 100 in each paper).

If a candidate fails to secure qualifying marks even in one paper, he/she will be disqualified.

Total marks for these two papers will not be counted for the purpose of qualification. This result is subject to producing the relevant certificate by the candidate at the time of PMT/PET and all the candidates clearing Preliminary Written Test have to appear for PMT/PET . The registration for PMT /PET (Stage 2 online application process) shall start shortly