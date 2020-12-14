APPSC Mains Exam 2020: Venue List for Group-I Services Released @psc.ap.gov.in, Check Latest Updates



APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the venue list for the Group I Mains Exam on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified for APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam can check the list of venue and other updates available on the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.

It is noted that Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conduct the Mains Exam for Group-I Services (Notification No.27/2018) from 14 to 20 December 2020. Commission has released the details exam venue on its official website.

Mains Exam for Group-I Services will be conducted in 7 Sessions at 13 Districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in 41 venues. A total of 9679 candidates have qualified for the mains exam for Group Services under APPSC.

Candidates should note that they will have to report at the venue as per the reporting time mentioned in the Hall Ticket along with any Original ID i.e., Passport, Pan Card, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, Govt. Employee ID or Driving License etc.

All such candidates who have to appear in the Mains (Descriptive type) Examination for Group-I Services (Notification No.27/2018) can check the venue list and other update with the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Mains Exam 2020 Venue List for Group-I Services





How to Download: APPSC Mains Exam 2020 Venue List for Group-I Services