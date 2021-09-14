APSC AE Answer Key 2021 Released for Assistant Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections Till Sep 19

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) on its official website -apsc.gov.in. Download PDF

APSC AE Answer Key 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department. All such candidates appeared in the Screening Test for the post of Assistant Engineer can download APSC AE Answer Key 2021 through the official website of Assam Public Service Commission.i.e-apsc.gov.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APPSC) has conducted the Screening Test (OMR Based) for the Posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam on 28 October 2021.

Commission has uploaded the Answer Keys for the above mentioned Examination for the subjects including (i) General Studies (ii) Civil Engineering (iii) Mechanical Engineering (iv) Electrical Engineering and (v) Chemical Engineering. Commission has also uploaded the 'Answer Key Claim Format' on its official website.

All such candidates appeared in the Screening Test for Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Chemical) post should note that they can raise their Objections/Correction if any, following the process given on short notification.

In a bid to raise Objections/Corrections, candidates can submit the correct answers as per their opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post or E-mail as mentioned on the notification on or before 19 September 2021. Candidates should note that no claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained by Commission if the same is not supported by specific documents.

How to Download: APSC Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post