NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: Registration Close Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the revised schedule for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2025. As per the schedule issued, the last date for canddiates to register is today, September 14, 2025 while the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will close at 8 AM tomorrow, September 15.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from September 18 to 23, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Check below the complete dates for the NEET UG round 2 counselling process