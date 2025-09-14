Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: Registration Close Today at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee issues the revised schedule for NEET UG counselling 2025. Eligible candidates must submit the registrations by today, September 14. Choice lfilling to close tomorrow, September 15. check complete schedule here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the revised schedule for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2025. As per the schedule issued, the last date for canddiates to register is today, September 14, 2025 while the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will close at 8 AM tomorrow, September 15. 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from September 18 to 23, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates

Check below the complete dates for the NEET UG round 2 counselling process

Events

Dates

Last date of registration

September 14, 2025

Choice filling close

September 15, 2025

Choice locking

September 14, 2025, 1 PM, to September 15, 2025, 8 AM

Round 2 Seat allotment result

September 17, 2025

Reporting to Institutions

September 18, to 23, 2025

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling

Candidates participating in the second round of NEET UG counselling can follow the steps prpvided below to register and enter the choices for allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section

Step 3: Click on New Registration under 'Candidate Activity'

Step 4: Enter all required credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application

Step 6: Enter the choices for round 2 allotment

Step 7: Lock the choices

Step 8: Save and click on submit

