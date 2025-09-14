NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: Registration Close Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Revised Schedule: The Medical Counselling Committee has issued the revised schedule for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2025. As per the schedule issued, the last date for canddiates to register is today, September 14, 2025 while the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will close at 8 AM tomorrow, September 15.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 17, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with all required documents from September 18 to 23, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Important Dates
Check below the complete dates for the NEET UG round 2 counselling process
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date of registration
|
September 14, 2025
|
Choice filling close
|
September 15, 2025
|
Choice locking
|
September 14, 2025, 1 PM, to September 15, 2025, 8 AM
|
Round 2 Seat allotment result
|
September 17, 2025
|
Reporting to Institutions
|
September 18, to 23, 2025
NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration and Choice Filling
Candidates participating in the second round of NEET UG counselling can follow the steps prpvided below to register and enter the choices for allotment
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on the UG counselling section
Step 3: Click on New Registration under 'Candidate Activity'
Step 4: Enter all required credentials
Step 5: Fill out the application
Step 6: Enter the choices for round 2 allotment
Step 7: Lock the choices
Step 8: Save and click on submit
