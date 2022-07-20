APSC ASCO Admit Card 2022 On July 30@apsc.nic.in, Check Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Schedule

Assam PSC has released the screening test/admit card update for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test/admit card update for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer on its official website. Commission will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer under Soil Conservation Department on 06/07 August 2022.

Candidates applied for the the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer under Soil Conservation Department can download the APSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website.

You can download the APSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download APSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Notice





APSC has uploaded the detail exam programme for the screening test for the post of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer its official website. Exam for the subject General Knowledge will be conducted on 06 August 2022. Exam for the General English and Optional Subject will be conducted on 07 August 2022.

Commission will release the Admit Card for the screening test on 30 July 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from 30 July 2022 after providing their login credentials from the link available on the official website.

You can download the APSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Asst Soil Conservation Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update