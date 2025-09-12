Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
School Holiday on 13th September 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 12, 2025, 17:35 IST

School Holiday in September 2025 - Various states have declared a school holiday on September 13 (Saturday) due to heavy rain, flood-like situations and also due regional festives. Students and Parents who are looking for the latest update on school closure can check the article below.

School Holiday on September 13, 2025 in These States
School Holiday on 13 September, 2025 -Schools across India are likely to observe widespread holidays in September 2025. This is primarily due to a combination of major religious festivals and the intense monsoon rains. While some breaks, such as Onam and Ganesh Visarjan, were pre-scheduled, other closures are precautionary measures implemented to safeguard students in flood-affected regions. This often results in an extended weekend for students and underscores the significant influence of weather conditions and India's rich cultural diversity on the academic calendar. For additional information on school holidays, please consult the article provided below.

Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for September 13, 2025, including details from Sambhal, Punjab, Uttarkhand,  and othert states

School Holiday September 2025

School Holiday in Sambhal, UP 

Sambhal DM Dr. Rajendra Pansia has issued an order to keep all educational institutions in Sambhal closed on September 13. The order states that in view of heavy rainfall, teaching will remain suspended in all educational institutions from class 1 to 12 of all boards (Secondary Education Council), CBSE, ICSE Board, Sanskrit, Madrasa Board and Basic Education operating in Sambhal. But all the employees of the school including the principal, teachers will be present. The schemes run by the government and the department will be implemented as usual.

Punjab

Schools in Punjab will observe a holiday on September 13, 2025 (Saturday), which is the second Saturday of the month. This aligns with the typical practice of schools in the region closing on the second Saturday. The Punjab government's 2025 holiday list has confirmed this school closure. This policy is also consistent with the practice of public and private sector banks in India, which remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Uttarakhand 

According to the forecast, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Uttarkhand districts, especially Uttarkashi, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh. The risk of landslides and road blockages may increase in hilly areas, so people have been advised to remain alert. Consequently, schools in Uttarakhand are expected to be closed on September 13, 2025. Parents and students should monitor official announcements from educational authorities and the state government for confirmation.

Dusshera School Holiday 2025

Telangana

Schools in Telangana are preparing for an extended break during the Dussehra festival in 2025. Students and faculty can anticipate a total of 13 days of holidays, commencing on September 21st and concluding on October 3rd. This significant break allows families to fully immerse themselves in the festivities and traditions associated with Dussehra. The extended duration provides ample time for travel, family gatherings, and participation in various cultural events that are common during this auspicious period.

Andhra Pradesh 

Schools across Andhra Pradesh are set to observe a nine-day holiday period for Dussehra, commencing on September 24 and concluding on October 2, 2025. Following the festive break, students are expected to return to classes on October 3, 2025. The exact dates for the holiday period have been confirmed by school authorities, ensuring clarity for parents, students, and staff well in advance.

While the dates for schools have been finalized, an official confirmation regarding the holiday schedule for junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh is still pending. Educational officials are expected to release a statement concerning junior college holidays in the near future. Parents and students of junior colleges are advised to await the official notification from their respective institutions or educational authorities for precise holiday dates. 

Karnataka 

Schools across Karnataka are set to observe their mid-term or Dussehra holidays, commencing from Saturday, September 20. This period of academic recess is scheduled to last until October 6, with students expected to return to their classes on October 7. The holiday schedule is uniform across the state, applying to both government-operated educational institutions and those affiliated with central boards. This annual break allows students and faculty alike an opportunity to rest and participate in the Dussehra festivities, a significant cultural event in the region.

As India experiences diverse weather patterns and celebrations throughout the month, schools and parents should stay informed about local government announcements to avoid confusion. These holidays remind students that while it's a time for celebration, cultural traditions and safety are crucial in shaping the academic year.

