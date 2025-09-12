School Holiday on 13th September 2025 (Saturday) - Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

School Holiday on 13 September, 2025 -Schools across India are likely to observe widespread holidays in September 2025. This is primarily due to a combination of major religious festivals and the intense monsoon rains. While some breaks, such as Onam and Ganesh Visarjan, were pre-scheduled, other closures are precautionary measures implemented to safeguard students in flood-affected regions. This often results in an extended weekend for students and underscores the significant influence of weather conditions and India's rich cultural diversity on the academic calendar. For additional information on school holidays, please consult the article provided below. Here’s the state-wise school holiday update for September 13, 2025, including details from Sambhal, Punjab, Uttarkhand, and othert states

School Holiday September 2025 School Holiday in Sambhal, UP Sambhal DM Dr. Rajendra Pansia has issued an order to keep all educational institutions in Sambhal closed on September 13. The order states that in view of heavy rainfall, teaching will remain suspended in all educational institutions from class 1 to 12 of all boards (Secondary Education Council), CBSE, ICSE Board, Sanskrit, Madrasa Board and Basic Education operating in Sambhal. But all the employees of the school including the principal, teachers will be present. The schemes run by the government and the department will be implemented as usual. Punjab Schools in Punjab will observe a holiday on September 13, 2025 (Saturday), which is the second Saturday of the month. This aligns with the typical practice of schools in the region closing on the second Saturday. The Punjab government's 2025 holiday list has confirmed this school closure. This policy is also consistent with the practice of public and private sector banks in India, which remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Uttarakhand According to the forecast, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Uttarkhand districts, especially Uttarkashi, Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh. The risk of landslides and road blockages may increase in hilly areas, so people have been advised to remain alert. Consequently, schools in Uttarakhand are expected to be closed on September 13, 2025. Parents and students should monitor official announcements from educational authorities and the state government for confirmation. Dusshera School Holiday 2025 Telangana Schools in Telangana are preparing for an extended break during the Dussehra festival in 2025. Students and faculty can anticipate a total of 13 days of holidays, commencing on September 21st and concluding on October 3rd. This significant break allows families to fully immerse themselves in the festivities and traditions associated with Dussehra. The extended duration provides ample time for travel, family gatherings, and participation in various cultural events that are common during this auspicious period.

Andhra Pradesh Schools across Andhra Pradesh are set to observe a nine-day holiday period for Dussehra, commencing on September 24 and concluding on October 2, 2025. Following the festive break, students are expected to return to classes on October 3, 2025. The exact dates for the holiday period have been confirmed by school authorities, ensuring clarity for parents, students, and staff well in advance. While the dates for schools have been finalized, an official confirmation regarding the holiday schedule for junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh is still pending. Educational officials are expected to release a statement concerning junior college holidays in the near future. Parents and students of junior colleges are advised to await the official notification from their respective institutions or educational authorities for precise holiday dates.