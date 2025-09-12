KCET 2025: Round 3 Counselling Seat Confirmation Last Date Tomorrow; Details here

KCET Counseling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration tomorrow, September 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to accept their seat allocation at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who are allotted their seats in round 3 will need to report to their respective colleges within the deadline.
KCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to KCET Counselling 2025 Round 3:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
KCET Counseling 2025 Round 3 registration
|
Exam name
|
KCET Counseling 2025
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Seat confirmation last date
|
September 13, 2025
|
Fee payment last date
|
September 13, 2025 by 2:30 PM
|
Log in credentials
|
CET Number
Date of Birth
What After Release of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps after the release of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List:
- Accept their allotment online and download the allotment letter till September 13, 2025.
- Candidates must report to their allocated institutions by September 13, 2025 by 5:30 PM.
- They must carry the important original documents required for verification and admission confirmation, along with two sets of photocopies.
