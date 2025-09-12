Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
KCET 2025: Round 3 Counselling Seat Confirmation Last Date Tomorrow; Details here

KCET Counseling 2025: KEA will end the registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 tomorrow, September 13, 2025. Candidates must accept their seat allocation on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and report to their allotted colleges by the deadline.

KCET Counseling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration tomorrow, September 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to accept their seat allocation at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who are allotted their seats in round 3 will need to report to their respective colleges within the deadline. 

KCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to KCET Counselling 2025 Round 3:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

KCET Counseling 2025 Round 3 registration 

Exam name 

KCET Counseling 2025

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

State 

Karnataka 

Seat confirmation last date 

September 13, 2025 

Fee payment last date 

September 13, 2025 by 2:30 PM

Log in credentials 

CET Number

Date of Birth

What After Release of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps after the release of KCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment List: 

  1. Accept their allotment online and download the allotment letter till September 13, 2025.
  2. Candidates must report to their allocated institutions by September 13, 2025 by 5:30 PM. 
  3. They must carry the important original documents required for verification and admission confirmation, along with two sets of photocopies.

