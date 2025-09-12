KCET 2025: Round 3 Counselling Seat Confirmation Last Date Tomorrow; Details here

KCET Counseling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration tomorrow, September 13, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to accept their seat allocation at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who are allotted their seats in round 3 will need to report to their respective colleges within the deadline.

KCET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to KCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: