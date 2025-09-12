Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 12, 2025, 14:08 IST

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The CEE Kerala has started the Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 for 50% state quota seats in government medical colleges, Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing medical colleges. The official notice and counselling schedule are available on cee.kerala.gov.in/cee.

Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration started on September 10, 2025.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Candidates from the 50% state quota seats can check the official notice and counselling schedule on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee. The registrations are open admission to government medical colleges and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing medical colleges.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cee.kerala.gov.in/cee

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Nursing 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programme 

MD

MS

Category 

50% state quota 

Registration dates 

September 10 - 22, 2025 till 4 PM

Application fee

  General: INR 1000

SC/ST: INR 500

Service Quota: INR 1000 (additional)

Login credentials

NEET Roll Number

Date of Birth

NEET PG Rank

How to Register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 for AIQ 50% seats:

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee
  2. In the homepage, under the ‘PG Admission’ section, click on ‘PG Medical 2025 - Online Application’
  3. Click on the ‘Registration’ link on the page
  4. Carefully read and check the boxes to proceed with the application 
  5. Enter your NEET Roll No, Date of Birth, NEET PG Rank in the required fields
  6. Feed the Access code and press ‘Submit’
  7. Pay the non-refundable online application fee
  8. Upload your image and scanned copies of your required certificates
  9. Check your details and submit the form
  10. Download the acknowledgement page for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration

