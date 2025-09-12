Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins; Details here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Candidates from the 50% state quota seats can check the official notice and counselling schedule on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee. The registrations are open admission to government medical colleges and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing medical colleges.

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: