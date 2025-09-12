Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Begins; Details here

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has started the Kerala National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Candidates from the 50% state quota seats can check the official notice and counselling schedule on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee. The registrations are open admission to government medical colleges and Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram, and private self-financing medical colleges.
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in/cee
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programme
|
MD
MS
|
Category
|
50% state quota
|
Registration dates
|
September 10 - 22, 2025 till 4 PM
|
Application fee
| General: INR 1000
SC/ST: INR 500
Service Quota: INR 1000 (additional)
|
Login credentials
|
NEET Roll Number
Date of Birth
NEET PG Rank
How to Register for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2025 for AIQ 50% seats:
- Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/cee
- In the homepage, under the ‘PG Admission’ section, click on ‘PG Medical 2025 - Online Application’
- Click on the ‘Registration’ link on the page
- Carefully read and check the boxes to proceed with the application
- Enter your NEET Roll No, Date of Birth, NEET PG Rank in the required fields
- Feed the Access code and press ‘Submit’
- Pay the non-refundable online application fee
- Upload your image and scanned copies of your required certificates
- Check your details and submit the form
- Download the acknowledgement page for future reference
