RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released for BED MEd, Bhopal

RIE CEE Counselling 2025: The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal has released the RIE Common Entrance Education (RIE CEE) Counselling 2025 schedule today, September 12, 2025. Candidates who are eligible for admissions in BEd and MEd courses can check the detailed schedule of the exams on the official website at riebhopal.ncert.gov.in. The board has also published the list of waitlisted and selected students on the website. The RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Date for BSc BEd (Secondary) and BA BEd (Secondary) will be announced after the online applications are reviewed.
RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table which details the important information on RIE CEE Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Schedule
|
Exam name
|
Common Entrance Education (CEE)
|
Board name
|
Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal
|
Official website
|
riebhopal.ncert.gov.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
State
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Programmes
|
Bachelors of Education (BEd)
Masters of Education (MEd)
|
Counselling start date
|
September 15, 2025
RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Schedule
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates and detailed schedule of the RIE CEE Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Counselling schedule release date
|
September 12, 2025
|
Counselling begins
|
September 15, 2025
|
Selected students counseling dates
|
September 15, 2025 from 10 AM - 1 PM
|
Waitlisted students counselling dates
|
September 15, 2025 from 2:30 PM - 4 PM
RIE CEE Counselling 2025 OFFICIAL Notice
Candidates can read the official notice for RIE CEE Counselling 2025 here.
DIRECT LINKS:
- RIE CEE Counselling 2025 List of Selected Candidates
- RIE CEE Counselling 2025 List of Waitlisted Candidates
RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Process
Candidates seeking admission via RIE CEE Counselling 2025 will need to follow the mentioned steps:
- Selected candidates will need to upload the scanned undertaking signed by both the candidate and the guardian or parent.
- Candidates will need to collect the admission confirmation slip received after the verification of documents via e-mail and SMS.
- Pay the online fee through SBI-Collect. The candidate must email the scanned copy of the deposit slip to the board at academic@riebhopal.in afterwards.
