Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released for BED MEd, Bhopal

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 12, 2025, 13:18 IST

RIE CEE Counselling 2025: The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal released the RIE Common Entrance Education (RIE CEE) Counselling 2025 schedule. The lists of waitlisted and selected students are also published on the website at riebhopal.ncert.gov.in.

RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Schedule has been released on the website.
RIE CEE Counselling 2025: The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal has released the RIE Common Entrance Education (RIE CEE) Counselling 2025 schedule today, September 12, 2025. Candidates who are eligible for admissions in BEd and MEd courses can check the detailed schedule of the exams on the official website at riebhopal.ncert.gov.in. The board has also published the list of waitlisted and selected students on the website. The RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Date for BSc BEd (Secondary) and BA BEd (Secondary) will be announced after the online applications are reviewed.

RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table which details the important information on RIE CEE Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Schedule 

Exam name 

Common Entrance Education (CEE)

Board name 

Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal

Official website 

riebhopal.ncert.gov.in

Academic year 

2025-26

State 

Madhya Pradesh 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

Bachelors of Education (BEd)

Masters of Education (MEd)

Counselling start date 

September 15, 2025

LATEST NEWS | Karnataka SSLC 2025 Mid Term Exam Begins Today, Exam Guidelines and Instructions Here

RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Schedule 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important dates and detailed schedule of the RIE CEE Counselling 2025 here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Counselling schedule release date 

September 12, 2025

Counselling begins 

September 15, 2025 

Selected students counseling dates 

September 15, 2025 from 10 AM - 1 PM

Waitlisted students counselling dates 

September 15, 2025 from 2:30 PM - 4 PM

RIE CEE Counselling 2025 OFFICIAL Notice

Candidates can read the official notice for RIE CEE Counselling 2025 here. 

DIRECT LINKS: 

RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Process

Candidates seeking admission via RIE CEE Counselling 2025 will need to follow the mentioned steps:

  1. Selected candidates will need to upload the scanned undertaking signed by both the candidate and the guardian or parent.
  2. Candidates will need to collect the admission confirmation slip received after the verification of documents via e-mail and SMS.
  3. Pay the online fee through SBI-Collect. The candidate must email the scanned copy of the deposit slip to the board at academic@riebhopal.in afterwards.

