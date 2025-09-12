RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Schedule Released for BED MEd, Bhopal

RIE CEE Counselling 2025: The Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal has released the RIE Common Entrance Education (RIE CEE) Counselling 2025 schedule today, September 12, 2025. Candidates who are eligible for admissions in BEd and MEd courses can check the detailed schedule of the exams on the official website at riebhopal.ncert.gov.in. The board has also published the list of waitlisted and selected students on the website. The RIE CEE 2025 Counselling Date for BSc BEd (Secondary) and BA BEd (Secondary) will be announced after the online applications are reviewed.

RIE CEE Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following table which details the important information on RIE CEE Counselling 2025: