Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List Out at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences has issued the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 merit list. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the merit list through the link on the official website.
A total of 16620 students have been allotted seats for MBBS and BDS courses. Students must note that in case grievances with regard to the merit list can be brought to the notice immediately, along with supporting documents, which shall be uploaded/mailed on mail id: knrugadmission@gmail.com on or before 05.00 PM on September 14, 2025.
TN NEET UG merit list 2025 is available on the official website knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check the merit list through the direct link given here
Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 PDF - Click Here
Steps to Download Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2025
The Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 admission merit list is available online. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of KNRUHS
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG merit list PDF link
Step 3: The merit list PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download for further reference
TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Allotment Result
The Telangana NEET UG final merit list will be available for download soon. According to the notification issued, the final merit list shall be notified after addressing all the grievances. After displaying the final merit list, the seat matrix and notification for web options will be displayed on the university website
