Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List Out at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 12, 2025, 17:18 IST

The Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 merit list is now available at Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences official website. Applicants for the counselling round can access the merit list via the official website.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List Out
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List Out
Register for Result Updates

Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences has issued the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 merit list. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the merit list through the link on the official website. 

A total of 16620 students have been allotted seats for MBBS and BDS courses. Students must note that in case grievances with regard to the merit list can be brought to the notice immediately, along with supporting documents, which shall be uploaded/mailed on mail id: knrugadmission@gmail.com on or before 05.00 PM on September 14, 2025.

TN NEET UG merit list 2025 is available on the official website knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check the merit list through the direct link given here

Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 PDF - Click Here

Steps to Download Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2025

The Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 admission merit list is available online. Follow the steps provided below to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of KNRUHS

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG merit list PDF link

Step 3: The merit list PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download for further reference

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025 Final Allotment Result

The Telangana NEET UG final merit list will be available for download soon. According to the notification issued, the final merit list shall be notified after addressing all the grievances. After displaying the final merit list, the seat matrix and notification for web options will be displayed on the university website

Stay updated with the Latest Education News. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News