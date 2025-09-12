Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Merit List Out at knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences has issued the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2025 merit list. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the merit list through the link on the official website.

A total of 16620 students have been allotted seats for MBBS and BDS courses. Students must note that in case grievances with regard to the merit list can be brought to the notice immediately, along with supporting documents, which shall be uploaded/mailed on mail id: knrugadmission@gmail.com on or before 05.00 PM on September 14, 2025.

TN NEET UG merit list 2025 is available on the official website knruhs.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also check the merit list through the direct link given here

Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2026 PDF - Click Here

Steps to Download Telangana NEET UG Merit List 2025