RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended to 18 September — Apply Now For 434 Vacancies at rrbapply.gov.in

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 5, 2025, 13:21 IST

RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 to 18th September. Candidates should apply early to avoid portal delays. Check important dates, direct apply link, step-by-step process, and application fees to complete registration smoothly.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Deadline Extended to 18 September
RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially extended the last date to apply for the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 (CEN No. 03/2025). Candidates can now submit their applications until 18th September 2025 (11:59 pm) for a total of 434 paramedical vacancies. The recruitment includes important posts such as Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Lab Assistant, ECG Technician, Radiographer, Dialysis Technician, and Health & Malaria Inspector.

Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute and should complete their application process as soon as possible to secure their opportunity in the railway healthcare sector.

RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 application window is still active. This gives candidates extra time to apply online for 434 paramedical posts. The last date to submit the application form has been extended to 18th September 2025 (11:59 pm). The earlier deadline was 8th September 2025.

However, going by previous RRB recruitments, the official portal usually experiences heavy traffic during the final days, which may cause technical delays. Candidates are highly recommended to apply online well before the closing date and secure their chance to work with Indian Railways in the healthcare sector.

RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025 Important Dates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the official schedule for the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 (CEN No. 03/2025). Candidates must carefully check all key dates in the table below to avoid missing any deadlines.

Event

Date 

Notification Release

8th August 2025

Application Start Date

9th August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

18th September 2025 (11:59 pm)

Last Date for Fee Payment

20th September 2025

Application Modification Window

21st – 30th September 2025

Scribe Details Submission Window

1st – 5th October 2025

RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025. Candidates can now complete their online application form until 18th September 2025 (11:59 pm). Candidates face delays while searching for the official link or relying on unofficial sources, which may create confusion. The direct RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025 link has been shared below to save candidates time and ensure a smooth process.

Click Here to Apply for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025

How to Apply for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps to apply online for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “CEN 03/2025 – Paramedical Recruitment Apply Online”.

Step 3: Register using the mobile number and email ID, then verify with OTP.

Step 4: Log in with the registration credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the RRB Paramedical application form with personal, educational, and professional details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents such as live photo, candidate’s signature, and category/SC-ST certificates (if applicable).

Step 7: Pay the application fee via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Step 8: Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

RRB Paramedical Application Fees 2025

The application fee is mandatory to complete the registration. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) also provides a refund after candidates appear in the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Candidates can check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Application Fee

Refund (After Appearing in CBT)

General / OBC

₹500

₹400 refunded

SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen

₹250

₹250 refunded

PwBD (Persons with Disabilities)

₹250

₹250 refunded

Female Candidates (All Categories)

₹250

₹250 refunded

Candidates from the Economically Backward Class (EBC) must submit valid proof, such as an Income Certificate, BPL card, or Izzat MST issued before 18th September 2025, to claim the reduced fee benefit.

