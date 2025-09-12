APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 Objection Link Now Live: Raise Challenges at psc.ap.gov.in Until Sept 14

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has activated the raise objection link for the Forest Section Officer in A.P Forest Subordinate Service on its official website. The Commission has begun the accepting objections process from September 12, 2025 against the notification No. 07/2025 through the online mode. Candidates can raise their objection on or before September 14, 2025 at https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Earlier the APPSC had conducted the written exam for the 691 vacancies for Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) across the state.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 Download

The Initial key for Screening Test (Series-A) has been released by the Commission on its official website. If any candidate wants to file objections on any Question or Key, they may file objections through the link provided.