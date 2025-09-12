APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 Objection Link Now Live: Raise Challenges at psc.ap.gov.in Until Sept 14

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Sep 12, 2025, 17:07 IST

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has activated the raise objection link for the Forest Section Officer posts on its official website. The Commission has begun the accepting objections process from September 12, 2025 against the notification No. 07/2025 through the online mode. Check detailed steps here. 

Get all details about APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 here

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has activated the raise objection link for the Forest Section Officer in A.P Forest Subordinate Service on its official website. The Commission has begun the accepting objections process from September 12, 2025 against the notification No. 07/2025 through the online mode. Candidates can raise their objection on or before September 14, 2025 at https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Earlier the APPSC had conducted the written exam for the 691 vacancies for Forest Beat Officer (FBO) and Assistant Beat Officer (ABO) across the state.

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 Download

The Initial key for Screening Test (Series-A) has been released by the Commission on its official website. If any candidate wants to file objections on any Question or Key, they may file objections through the link provided. 

APPSC Forest Beat Officer Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

APPSC FBO Answer Key 2025 Overview 

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)had launched the recruitmnet drive for 691 posts including Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- 

Particulars Details
Organization Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) 
Post Name Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer 
Advt. No. 06/2025
Total Vacancies 691
Exam Date   September 07, 2025
Answer key Status Released
Last date to raise objection  September 14, 2025
Official Website https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Steps to Raise Objections Against the APPSC Answer Key?

Candidates having any objections against the answer key, can raise after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage click on the Objections section
  • Select the relevant exam and question.
  • Submit your objection with supporting documents or references.
  • Pay the prescribed fee (if applicable).

