BPSC Previous Year Ques Paper: प्रीलिम्स के लिए साल के हिसाब से प्रश्न पत्र PDF डाउनलोड करें

Priyanka Pal
Content Writer
... Read More
Priyanka Pal is a passionate writer with 2.5 years of experience in creative storytelling and research writing. She is a graduate with a BJMC from Ramlal Anand College, Delhi University. With a strong background in social media handling and education beat coverage, she brings both creativity and insight to her work. Her interests also include general knowledge and current affairs, allowing her to engage a wide range of audiences with compelling and informative content.
