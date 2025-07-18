APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 out at apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination-2024 on its official websites. The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination,2024 will beheldin the month ofOctober,2025. Exact date will be notified shorty.Candidates shortlisted in prelims exam are able to appear in mains exam round. You can check the detailed result pdf and other details here. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 18, 2025, 11:58 IST

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination-2024. Candidates ho appeared in the written exam for various posts including Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer and others can download the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF from the official website of APSC-https://apsc.nic.in.

The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination,2024 will beheldin the month of October,2025. Exact date will be notified shorty on the official website.

Download APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025

The link to download the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF is available on the official website. The results for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF Download Link

 apsc.nic.in Results 2025 Overview

The detailed pdf of the candidates qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is available on the official website. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the APSC.

Exam Institution  Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Exam Name     Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024
Posts Name   Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer, Assam Finance Service, Co-0perative Education Officer, inspector of Taxes, inspector of Labour and others. 
Result Status  Out
Mains Exam Scheduled in  October 2025
Selection Process   Prelims/Mains/Interview
Official Website https://sbtet.ap.gov.in/

How to Download APSC CCE Result 2025?

Candidates can download the prelims result pdf from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps I: Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
Steps II: Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
Step III: Click on the link " Result of the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination-2024 (Advt. No. 12/2025 dtd. 23-03-2025)” given on the Home Page.
Step IV: A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC CCE Result 2023.
Steps V: Take Print Out of the result and save a copy for future reference.

APSC CCE Result 2025 What's Next 

All the candidates shortlisted in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will have to apper in the written mains exam. The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024 will be held in the month of October,2025. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Prelims/Mains followed by Interview round. The entire exercise is to select suitable candidates for the top positions in different services across the state.

 

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

