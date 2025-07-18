APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 out at apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination-2024. Candidates ho appeared in the written exam for various posts including Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer and others can download the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF from the official website of APSC-https://apsc.nic.in.
The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination,2024 will beheldin the month of October,2025. Exact date will be notified shorty on the official website.
Download APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025
The link to download the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF is available on the official website. The results for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF Download Link
|APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025
|PDF Download Link
apsc.nic.in Results 2025 Overview
The detailed pdf of the candidates qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is available on the official website. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the APSC.
|Exam Institution
|Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|Exam Name
|Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024
|Posts Name
|Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer, Assam Finance Service, Co-0perative Education Officer, inspector of Taxes, inspector of Labour and others.
|Result Status
|Out
|Mains Exam Scheduled in
|October 2025
|Selection Process
|Prelims/Mains/Interview
|Official Website
|https://sbtet.ap.gov.in/
How to Download APSC CCE Result 2025?
Candidates can download the prelims result pdf from the official website after following the steps given below.
Steps I: Visit the official website i.e. apsc.nic.in.
Steps II: Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
Step III: Click on the link " Result of the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination-2024 (Advt. No. 12/2025 dtd. 23-03-2025)” given on the Home Page.
Step IV: A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC CCE Result 2023.
Steps V: Take Print Out of the result and save a copy for future reference.
APSC CCE Result 2025 What's Next
All the candidates shortlisted in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 will have to apper in the written mains exam. The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024 will be held in the month of October,2025. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Prelims/Mains followed by Interview round. The entire exercise is to select suitable candidates for the top positions in different services across the state.
