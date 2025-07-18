APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 out at apsc.nic.in, Download PDF Here

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive (Prel.) Examination-2024. Candidates ho appeared in the written exam for various posts including Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer and others can download the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF from the official website of APSC-https://apsc.nic.in. The Combined Competitive (Main) Examination,2024 will beheldin the month of October,2025. Exact date will be notified shorty on the official website. Download APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 The link to download the APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF is available on the official website. The results for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 PDF can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF Download Link

APSC CCE Prelims Result 2025 PDF Download Link apsc.nic.in Results 2025 Overview The detailed pdf of the candidates qualified in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is available on the official website. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the APSC. Exam Institution Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Exam Name Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 Posts Name Assam Civil Service, Police Service, Labour Officer, District Transport Officer, Block Development Officer, Assam Finance Service, Co-0perative Education Officer, inspector of Taxes, inspector of Labour and others. Result Status Out Mains Exam Scheduled in October 2025 Selection Process Prelims/Mains/Interview Official Website https://sbtet.ap.gov.in/