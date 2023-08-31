APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out For Sept/October-23 at apsc.nic.in: Download Details Schedule Here

APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the details written/screening exam/viva-voce interview schedule on its official website. Commission will be conducting these exam in the month of September/October 2023 for various posts including Financial Management Officer, Lecturer, Assistant Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant Engineer, Deputy General Manager and others.
All those candidates who have applied/qualified successfully for different phases of the selection process for these posts can download the tentative dates of examinations/Viva-Voce for September/October, 2023 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
The APSC Exam Calendar 2023 scheduled in the month of September/October 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: APSC Exam Calendar 2023
How To Download the APSC Exam Calendar 2023?
Candidates who have to appear in the written/interview round the above posts can download the details schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.
- Go to the official page of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
- Now go to what's new section on the home page.
- Click on the link-Tentative dates of Examinations/Viva-Voce for September/October, 2023 given on the home page.
- The pdf of the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 will be displayed in a new window.
- Download and save it for future reference.
APSC Exam Calendar 2023: Detailed Schedule
According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II) on September 2/3, 2023. The viva-voce for the post of Lecturer, Pre-service Teacher Education (PSTE), Lecturer, Social Science and Lecturer, Pre-service
Teacher Education (PSTE), Lecturer, Mathematics will be conducted on September 8, 2023.
The OMR based screening test for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical)/(Civil) under the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is scheduled on September 21, 2023.
The viva-voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the Joint cadre of Public Works
Roads (PWRD)and Public Works (B&NH) Department IPW(B&NH)DI will be held on October 3 to 7, 2023.
You are advised to check the detailed exam/interview scheduled for various posts from the official website.
APSC Exam Calendar 2023: Overview
|Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II)
|2/ 3 September,2023
|Assistant Manager (Human Resource)
|21 September, 2023
|Inspector of Statistics
|29th/ 30th September,2023
|Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|3 to 7 October,2023
|Urban Technical Officer Junior Grade-III
|8th October 2023
|Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|9'/10/11/12/13 October, 2023
|Deputy General Manager (Audit)
|17th October, 2023
Download APSC Exam Calendar 2023 By Using Login Credential
APSC will upload the admit card for the above exams/interview in due course of time on its official website. Candidates will have to download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.