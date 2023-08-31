APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out For Sept/October-23 at apsc.nic.in: Download Details Schedule Here

APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the detailed exam date scheduled in September/October-2023 for various posts on its official website apsc.nic.in. Check download link.

APSC Exam Calendar 2023 Out: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the details written/screening exam/viva-voce interview schedule on its official website. Commission will be conducting these exam in the month of September/October 2023 for various posts including Financial Management Officer, Lecturer, Assistant Manager, Junior Manager, Assistant Engineer, Deputy General Manager and others.

All those candidates who have applied/qualified successfully for different phases of the selection process for these posts can download the tentative dates of examinations/Viva-Voce for September/October, 2023 from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Exam Calendar 2023 scheduled in the month of September/October 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Exam Calendar 2023





How To Download the APSC Exam Calendar 2023?

Candidates who have to appear in the written/interview round the above posts can download the details schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

Go to the official page of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

Now go to what's new section on the home page.

Click on the link-Tentative dates of Examinations/Viva-Voce for September/October, 2023 given on the home page.

The pdf of the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 will be displayed in a new window.

Download and save it for future reference.

APSC Exam Calendar 2023: Detailed Schedule

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II) on September 2/3, 2023. The viva-voce for the post of Lecturer, Pre-service Teacher Education (PSTE), Lecturer, Social Science and Lecturer, Pre-service

Teacher Education (PSTE), Lecturer, Mathematics will be conducted on September 8, 2023.



The OMR based screening test for the post of Assistant Manager (Electrical)/(Civil) under the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) is scheduled on September 21, 2023.

The viva-voce for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under the Joint cadre of Public Works

Roads (PWRD)and Public Works (B&NH) Department IPW(B&NH)DI will be held on October 3 to 7, 2023.

You are advised to check the detailed exam/interview scheduled for various posts from the official website.

APSC Exam Calendar 2023: Overview

Financial Management Officer (Junior Grade-II) 2/ 3 September,2023 Assistant Manager (Human Resource) 21 September, 2023 Inspector of Statistics 29th/ 30th September,2023 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 3 to 7 October,2023 Urban Technical Officer Junior Grade-III 8th October 2023 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 9'/10/11/12/13 October, 2023 Deputy General Manager (Audit) 17th October, 2023

Download APSC Exam Calendar 2023 By Using Login Credential

APSC will upload the admit card for the above exams/interview in due course of time on its official website. Candidates will have to download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.