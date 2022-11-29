APSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Inspector of Factories Post at apsc.nic.in, Check Download Link

Assam PSC has released the Admit Card for the Inspector of Factories post on its official website-old.apscrecruitment.in. Check download link.

APSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test Admit Card for the post of Inspector of Factories on its official website. All those candidates applied successfully for the post of Inspector of Factories, Assam under Labour Welfare Department can download their Admit Card from the official website of APSC-https://old.apscrecruitment.in.

Alternatively, APSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card 2022 can also be downloaded via the direct link provided below-

Link To Download: APSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card 2022





In a bid to download the Admit Card for the post of Inspector of Factories, Assam under Labour Welfare Department, you will have to provide your login credentials including Application Id Or Roll number with Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

It is noted that APSC is set to conduct the screening test for the Inspector of Factories, Assam under Labour Welfare Department against Advt. No. 12/2021 on 04 December 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. Commission will conduct the exam for the General Studies subject in OMR based MCQ mode.

Candidates who have already shortlisted for the above exam can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How To Download: APSC Inspector of Factories Admit Card 2022