What is the difference between Games and Sports?

People often use the terms games and sports interchangeably, but in reality, are both words the same and give the same meaning, or are these two words totally different from each other? While we often talk about both words as a reference, they both involve rules, competition and recreation. It might surprise you that these two terms, i.e. Games and Sports, are different in purpose, structure, and the way performance is measured.

The word “game” comes from the Proto-Germanic root ga- (collective) and mann (person), essentially meaning “bringing people together.”

On the other hand, “sport” originates from the Old French desporter, meaning “to seek amusement” or “carry away from work.”

This difference in roots highlights the distinction: