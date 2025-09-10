IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus, Download Subject-Wise PDF

IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus: Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) conduct the Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) to grant admission to courses like M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree in various institutes. Typically, the JAM 2026 will be conducted in 7 test papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). Candidates must thoroughly check the IIT JAM syllabus before planning their exam strategy. It provides insights into the topics from which questions can be asked in the upcoming admission test. Grasping all the necessary concepts can boost your exam performance and eventually increase your chances of achieving high scores in the exam.

IIT JAM Syllabus 2026 Key Highlights The IIT JAM 2026 will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT), consisting of 60 questions for 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours. The JAM question paper is divided into three sections with three types of question format, i.e. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Here are the key highlights of the IIT JAM 2026 syllabus tabulated below. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) Exam Name Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) Purpose Admission to M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D., M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Test Papers Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) Number of Questions/Maximum Marks 60 questions/100 marks Exam Duration 3 hours Negative Marking Scheme Yes

IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus PDF Candidates must download the latest IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus PDF from the provided links to identify important topics and plan their strategy accordingly. Get the direct JAM syllabus PDF download link on this page. IIT JAM Syllabus 2026 for Biotechnology (BT) The IIT JAM syllabus for Biotechnology (BT) 2026 is divided into different sections likeGeneral Biology, Microbial, Plant and Animal Biotechnology, Biotechniques and Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics of 10+2 level. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Biotechnology syllabus is provided below. IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026 IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus for Chemistry (CY) The IIT JAM syllabus for Chemistry (CY) 2026 is divided into four sections - Basic Mathematical Concepts, Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Chemistry syllabus is provided below.

IIT JAM Chemistry Syllabus 2026 IIT JAM Syllabus 2026 for Economics (EN) The IIT JAM syllabus for Economics (EN) 2026 is divided into different sections of Economics like Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Statistics for Economics, Indian Economy, and Mathematics for Economics. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Economics syllabus is provided below. IIT JAM Economics Syllabus 2026 IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus for Geology (GG) The IIT JAM syllabus for Geology (GG) 2026 is divided into different sections of Geology like Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Palaeontology, Mineralogy, Stratigraphy, Petrology, Economic Geology and Applied Geology. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Geology syllabus is provided below. IIT JAM Geology Syllabus 2026 IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus for Mathematics (MA) The IIT JAM syllabus for Mathematics (MA) 2026 is divided into different sections like Real Analysis, Calculus, Differential Equations, Linear Algebra, and Algebra. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Mathematics syllabus is provided below.

IIT JAM Mathematics Syllabus 2026 IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus for Mathematical Statistics (MS) The IIT JAM syllabus for Mathematical Statistics (MS) 2026 is divided into different sections of Mathematics and Statistics like Sequences and Series of real numbers, Differential and Integral Calculus, Matrices and Determinants, Descriptive Statistics and Probability, Univariate Distributions, Multivariate Distributions, Limit Theorems, Sampling Distributions, Estimation, Testing of Hypotheses, Nonparametric Methods and Stochastic Processes. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Mathematical Statistics syllabus is provided below. IIT JAM Mathematical Statistics Syllabus 2026 IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus for Physics (PH) The IIT JAM syllabus for Physics (PH) 2026 is divided into different sections like Mechanics, Optics, Electricity and Magnetism, Thermodynamics and Modern Physics. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Physics syllabus is provided below.

IIT JAM Physics Syllabus 2026 Weightage of IIT JAM Syllabus 2026 Candidates must also check the IIT JAM exam pattern to understand the scoring parameters and overall marking scheme. This will help them choose the right set of books that covers all the latest and relevant topics of the JAM exam. Here is the weightage of the IIT JAM 2026 syllabus tabulated below: Section Type Number of Questions Total Marks Section A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) (Each MCQ has four options out of which only one option is the correct response. 30 100 Section B Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) (Each MSQ may have one or more than one correct option (s) out of the four provided options) 10 Section C Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions (The answer for NAT questions is a signed real number, which needs to be entered using the virtual numeric keypad displayed on the monitor. No options will be shown for NAT questions). 20

How to Cover the IIT JAM 2026 Syllabus? Cracking the IIT JAM 2026 exam requires smart planning and consistency throughout the preparation journey. To help, we have shared below the tips and tricks to excel in the JAM 2026 exam: Review the IIT JAM syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to find all the relevant and important chapters.

Choose the best JAM books and resources to prepare efficiently for the exam.

Practice JAM mock tests and PYQS to build confidence and improve problem-solving skills.

Use short notes to revise all the covered content regularly. Best Books to Cover the IIT JAM Syllabus 2026 Utilise the best books and study material for the top-notch preparation of the IIT JAM 2026 exam. It will help you master both basic and advanced topics important for the admission test. Some of the best IIT JAM books for preparation are shared below: