IIT JAM Geology Syllabus 2026: Check Important Topics with Latest Exam Pattern, Download PDF

IIT JAM Geology Syllabus 2026: The IIT JAM Geology (GG) syllabus is a crucial resource for any student aiming to appear for the IIT JAM 2026 examination. The syllabus clearly outlines all the essential topics required for comprehensive preparation in the IIT JAM Geology paper. For the 2026 exam, the IIT JAM online exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026. IIT Bombay is the organising institute and has officially released the IIT JAM Geology syllabus along with the exam notification. All prospective candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly familiarise themselves with this official syllabus to ensure they are well-prepared.
IIT JAM Geology Syllabus 2026
The IIT JAM Geology syllabus is designed to test a candidate's core knowledge and understanding of key Geology topics, such as Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Palaeontology, Mineralogy, Stratigraphy, Petrology, Economic Geology and Applied Geology. The goal of the syllabus is not just to see what you've memorised. It's to check if you can use basic rules to solve difficult problems. This shows if you're ready for advanced master's and Ph.D. programs. To prepare effectively for the IIT JAM 2026 exam, it's essential that you're very familiar with the syllabus. Make sure to review the important topics and how much each section is worth.
IIT JAM Geology Syllabus 2026 Section-wise
The IIT JAM syllabus for Geology (GG) 2026 is divided into different sections of Geology like Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Palaeontology, Mineralogy, Stratigraphy, Petrology, Economic Geology and Applied Geology. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Geology syllabus is provided below.
The Planet Earth: Origin of the Solar System and the Earth; Internal structure, composition, and age of the Earth; Pressure-temperature-density variations within the Earth; Principles of radiometric dating (Rb-Sr, Sm-Nd, 14C); Volcanism and volcanic landforms; Earthquakes; Earth’s magnetism and gravity, Isostasy; Concepts of Plate Tectonics and orogeny.
Geomorphology: Weathering, erosion, deposition; Endogenous and exogenous processes of landform development; Soil formation; River and drainage basin/drainage pattern, network characteristics; Fluvial, aeolian, marine, glacial and karst landforms.
Structural Geology: Concept of dip, strike, rake and plunge; Contour lines; Rule of ‘V’s and outcrop patterns; Interpretation of geological maps; Cross-section construction; Classification and origin of folds, faults, joints, unconformities, foliations and lineations; Stereographic and equal-area projections of planes and lines; Quantitative interpretation of structures, outcrops, and bore-hole data.
Paleontology: Major stages in the evolution of life forms; Fossils and their mode of preservation; Application of macrofossils in age determination and paleoenvironmental interpretations; Morphology, major evolutionary trends and ages of important groups of invertebrates – Brachiopoda, Mollusca, Trilobita, Echinodermata; Gondwana plant fossils; Vertebrate fossils (Equidae, Proboscidea) in India.
Stratigraphy: Principles of stratigraphy; Litho-, chrono- and bio-stratigraphic classification; Stratigraphic correlation techniques; Archaean cratons of Peninsular India (Dharwar, Singhbhum and Aravalli); Proterozoic mobile belts; Stratigraphy of Cuddapah and Vindhyan basins; Stratigraphy of Paleozoic – Mesozoic of Spiti and Kashmir, Gondwana Supergroup, Jurassic of Kutch, Cretaceous of Trichinopoly, Cenozonic sequences of Assam, Bengal and Siwaliks.
Mineralogy: Symmetry and forms in common crystal classes; Miller indices; Twinning and twinning laws; Isomorphism, polymorphism, solid solution and exsolution; Elements of Optical Mineralogy; Classification, structure, chemistry, physical, and optical properties of common rock-forming minerals.
Petrology: Igneous rocks – classification and texture; Forms of igneous bodies; Evolution and diversification of magma; Use of binary systems to understand melting and crystallization behaviour of rocks and magmas; Genesis of common igneous rocks and associations. Sedimentary rocks – classification, texture, and structure; Petrology of sandstone and limestone; Basics of sedimentary environments and facies. Metamorphic rocks – classification and texture; Types of metamorphism; Controls on metamorphism – pressure, temperature and fluids; Concept of projections – ACF, AKF and AFM diagrams; Phase Rule and its applications; Concepts of zones and facies, Characteristic mineral assemblages of pelites in the Barrovian zones and mafic rocks in common facies.
Economic Geology: Physical properties of common economic minerals; Processes of formations of ore mineral deposits-magmatic concentration, hydrothermal processes, oxidation and supergene sulphide enrichment, residual and mechanical concentration; Mode of occurrence and distribution of metallic and non-metallic mineral deposits in India; Ore grade and reserve estimation; Coal and hydrocarbon geology and their Indian occurrences.
Applied Geology: Basics of groundwater geology; Types of aquifers, porosity and permeability; Groundwater flow; Principles of engineering geology; Geological considerations in construction of dams and tunnels; Basics of remote sensing.
Best Books to Prepare for the IIT JAM Geology (GG) Syllabus 2026
The selection of study material is very crucial in the preparation for the IIT JAM Geology exam. A list of highly recommended books for the IIT JAM Geology syllabus paper is given below.
Principles of Physical Geology by Arthur Holmes
Geomorphology by Savindra Singh
A Text Book of Mineralogy by P.K. Mukerjee
Principles of Palaeontology by M.S. Krishnan
IIT JAM Geology (GG) Exam Pattern
The IIT JAM Geology paper contains questions based on Basic Geologyematical Concepts and Geology. The IIT JAM Geology exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Geology paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Geology are given in the table below.
|
IIT JAM Geology (GG) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
60
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
