IIT JAM Geology Syllabus 2026: Check Important Topics with Latest Exam Pattern, Download PDF

IIT JAM Geology Syllabus 2026: The IIT JAM Geology (GG) syllabus is a crucial resource for any student aiming to appear for the IIT JAM 2026 examination. The syllabus clearly outlines all the essential topics required for comprehensive preparation in the IIT JAM Geology paper. For the 2026 exam, the IIT JAM online exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026. IIT Bombay is the organising institute and has officially released the IIT JAM Geology syllabus along with the exam notification. All prospective candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly familiarise themselves with this official syllabus to ensure they are well-prepared.

The IIT JAM Geology syllabus is designed to test a candidate's core knowledge and understanding of key Geology topics, such as Planet Earth, Geomorphology, Palaeontology, Mineralogy, Stratigraphy, Petrology, Economic Geology and Applied Geology. The goal of the syllabus is not just to see what you've memorised. It's to check if you can use basic rules to solve difficult problems. This shows if you're ready for advanced master's and Ph.D. programs. To prepare effectively for the IIT JAM 2026 exam, it's essential that you're very familiar with the syllabus. Make sure to review the important topics and how much each section is worth.