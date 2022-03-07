APSC Admit Card 2022 To Release on March 14 for Museum Officer Post @apsc.nic.in,Check Schedule

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notice for the Admit Card/Schedule for the District Museum Officer post on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check update here.

APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Schedule for the post of District Museum Officer Grade I in Directorate of Museum under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department. Commission will conduct the screening Test (OMR based) for the District Museum Officer post on 21 March 2022.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the District Museum Officer post can download the APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website -apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Notification regarding Programme of Screening Test(OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of District Museum Officer Grade-I (Gazetted) in the Directorate of Museum under Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Cultural Deptt. (Earlier known as Cultural Affairs Department), Assam. (Advt. No.: 13/2020, dated: 17-12-2020)” given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022. Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.



Alternatively you can download the APSC Museum Officer Admit Card/Schedule 2022 direct from the link given below.

Commission will conduct the written exam for District Museum Officer post against Advt. No.: 13/2020 on 21 March 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon. The written exam which will be held for the General Studies subjects in OMR (Multiple choice objective type).

Candidates applied for the Museum Officer should note that Commission will release the Admit Card for the written exam on 14 March 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website.