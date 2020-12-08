APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for Assistant Engineer and other Posts @apscrecruitment.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified for the 23 posts of Assistant Engineers (Electrical), Language Officer and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC Recruitment 2020 Notification against Advt No- 11/2020 on or before 07 January 2021.

Candidates having educational qualification including Bachelors in Electrical/ B.Tech (Electrical) Engineering and others as mentioned in the notification can apply for APSC Assistant/Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020 Notification.

All interested candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

ADVT. NO. 11/2020

Dated Guwahati the 4th Dec/2020

Important Dates for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 January 2021

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-19

Language Officer-03

Director-01

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)-Bachelors in Electrical/ B.Tech. (Electrical) Engineering from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by the Government. OR

Passed Parts A and B of the Associate Membership Examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) and possessing a certificate to that effect from the Institution of Engineers (India).

Apart from English, the candidate should have adequate knowledge of at least 1(one) official language of the State of Assam (i.e. Assamese/ Bengali/ Bodo), except candidates belonging to Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Language Officer-The candidate must have Law Degree with Assamese as one of the subjects in the degree course.

Director-A candidate must have passed at least Second class M.A in Modern Indian History and having one year diploma in Archival Science from national Archives of India, New Delhi.

Preference will be given to those having M.Phil or Ph.D in History.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification:

Applicants are required to apply online through APSC’s recruitment website-https://apscrecruitment.in on or before 07 January 2021.