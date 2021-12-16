APSC Recruitment 2021-22: Notification Out for 44 Stenographer Posts @apsc.nic.in, Check Application Process

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 44 posts of Stenographer Grade –I on its official website. Check eligibility and other detail here.

APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 44 posts of Stenographer Grade –I under Secretariat Administration Department. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 16 January 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification.

Notification Details for APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job :

Advt No: 11 /2021

Date : 15th December, 2021

Important Date for APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 January 2022

Last Date for submission of fees : 18 January 2022

Vacancy Details for APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Stenographer Grade –I (English) : 34

Stenographer Grade-I (Language): 10

Eligibility Criteria for APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Minimum educational qualification is passed Degree examination or equivalent examination from a recognized University.

No candidate shall be eligible to sit for speed test at 150 w.p.m in English and 120 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) unless he/she had passed the speed test at 120 w.p.m in English and 100 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) conducted by the Board constituted and recognized by the Government.

Passing the speed test at at 150 w.p.m in English and 120 w.p.m in Language (Assamese, Bengali and Hindi) will make one eligible for appointment as Stenographer Grade –I subject to the condition that appointment to the post of Stenographer Grade –I in English and Language shall be made only after he/she had rendered a minimum 6(six) years of service as Stenographer Grade –II or Grade –III or in both the cadres taken together.

Inclusion of names in the select list (both English and Languages) is against the probable vacancies only and it will not confer any right for automatic employment to the selected person.

APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for APSC Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through APSC’s recruitment website on or before 16 January 2022. Please check the official notification for details in this regards.