APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 207 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 has started the application process on 20 July 2026, for a total of 207 Group C posts. Eligible candidate must complete their application form online at apssb.nic.in before the last date. Check this article to know more about APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026.
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 207 vacancies under the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination. This recruitment covers 9 Group C posts, including LDC, Data Entry Operator, and Stockman, across various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh Government. Candidates who have passed Class 12th can apply online from 20 July to 10 August 2026, till 5 PM. The selection process consists of a written exam and a skill test for the selected posts. This article covers the complete details about its vacancies, eligibility criteria, and steps to apply.
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 provided below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)
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Exam Name
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Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2026
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Advertisement No.
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05/26
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Post Category
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Group C
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Total Vacancies
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207
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Date
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20 July to 10 August 2026 (Till 5 PM)
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Selection Process
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Written Exam + Skill Test
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Qualifying Marks
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33% aggregate, no negative marking, no sectional cutoff
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Application Fee
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Rs 150 (APST)/ Rs 200 (UR)
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Salary Range
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Rs 18,000 to Rs 81,100 (Pay Matrix)
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Official website
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apssb.nic.in
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the complete eligibility Criteria in the table given below:
Nationality
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Candidate must be a citizen of India.
Educational Qualification
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Must have completed Class XII (12th Pass) from a recognised Board or Institution.
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For Data Entry Operator (DEO): Class XII pass with typing speed of 35 WPM on a computer (10,500 KDPH).
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For Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): Class XII (Science) from a recognised Board/Institution.
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Some posts may require additional qualifications like a Diploma in Computer Application (post-specific).
Age Limit
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Age criteria vary depending on the post applied for.
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The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 32 (Agriculture field assistant & LCD), 35 (Fishery Demonstrator)
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Age relaxation applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
APSSB has announced a total of 207 Group C posts under Advertisement No.05/26 for the CHSL examination 2026. The post-wise vacancy details are given below:
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Posts
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No. of Vacancies
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Agricultural Field Assistant (Jr)
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16
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Data Entry Operator (DEO)
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7
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Field assistant
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13
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Fishery Demonstrator
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15
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Junior Secretariat Assistant
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3
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Laboratory Assistant
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4
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Lower Division Clerk
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89
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Record Keeper/Record Clerk
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4
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Stockman
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56
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Total
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207
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
APSSB has started the online registration process for CHSL Recruitment 2026 on 20 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 207 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 10 August, 2026.
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APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026
Steps to Apply for APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply for Recruitment 2026
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB, apssb.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026” link
Step 3: Register yourself with basic details
Step 4: Now, log in and fill the application form with personal informations
Step 5: Upload a scanned photograph, signature and required documents
Step 6: Review and submit the form
Step 7: Save and download the form for future reference
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Notification
The APSSB will start the online application process for CHSL Recruitment 2026 on July 20, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 207 posts. Candidates are advised to check the Recruitment notification carefully. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and other details.
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APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check all the important dates regarding this recruitment in the table given below:
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Event
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Dates
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Application Start Date
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20 July 2026
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Application Last Date
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10 August 2026
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Written Exam Date
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20 September 2026 (Tentative)
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Skill Test Date
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10 October 2026 onwards
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com