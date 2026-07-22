APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 207 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 207 vacancies under the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination. This recruitment covers 9 Group C posts, including LDC, Data Entry Operator, and Stockman, across various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh Government. Candidates who have passed Class 12th can apply online from 20 July to 10 August 2026, till 5 PM. The selection process consists of a written exam and a skill test for the selected posts. This article covers the complete details about its vacancies, eligibility criteria, and steps to apply.

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 provided below: