CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 207 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 14:38 IST

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 has started the application process on 20 July  2026, for a total of 207 Group C posts. Eligible candidate must complete their application form online at apssb.nic.in before the last date. Check this article to know more about APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026.

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 207 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 207 Group C Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 207 vacancies under the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination. This recruitment covers 9 Group C posts, including LDC, Data Entry Operator, and Stockman, across various departments of the Arunachal Pradesh Government. Candidates who have passed Class 12th can apply online from 20 July to 10 August 2026, till 5 PM. The selection process consists of a written exam and a skill test for the selected posts. This article covers the complete details about its vacancies, eligibility criteria, and steps to apply. 

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 provided below:

Particulars 

Details 

Conducting Body 

Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB)

Exam Name 

Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2026

Advertisement No. 

05/26

Post Category 

Group C

Total Vacancies 

207

Application Mode 

Online 

Application Date 

20 July to 10 August 2026 (Till 5 PM)

Selection Process 

Written Exam + Skill Test 

Qualifying Marks 

33% aggregate, no negative marking, no sectional cutoff

Application Fee 

Rs 150 (APST)/ Rs 200 (UR)

Salary Range 

Rs 18,000 to Rs 81,100 (Pay Matrix)

Official website 

apssb.nic.in 

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can check the complete eligibility Criteria in the table given below: 

Nationality

  • Candidate must be a citizen of India.

Educational Qualification

  • Must have completed Class XII (12th Pass) from a recognised Board or Institution.

  • For Data Entry Operator (DEO): Class XII pass with typing speed of 35 WPM on a computer (10,500 KDPH).

  • For Agriculture Field Assistant (Jr): Class XII (Science) from a recognised Board/Institution.

  • Some posts may require additional qualifications like a Diploma in Computer Application (post-specific).

Age Limit

  • Age criteria vary depending on the post applied for.

  • The minimum age is 18 years, and the maximum age is 32 (Agriculture field assistant & LCD), 35 (Fishery Demonstrator)

  • Age relaxation applicable as per government norms for reserved categories.

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details 

APSSB has announced a total of 207 Group C posts under Advertisement No.05/26 for the CHSL examination 2026. The post-wise vacancy details are given below:

Posts 

No. of Vacancies

Agricultural Field Assistant (Jr)

16

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

7

Field assistant 

13

Fishery Demonstrator 

15

Junior Secretariat Assistant 

3

Laboratory Assistant 

4

Lower Division Clerk 

89

Record Keeper/Record Clerk

4

Stockman 

56

Total 

207

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Apply Link 

APSSB has started the online registration process for CHSL Recruitment 2026 on 20 July 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 207 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, 10 August, 2026.

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026

Apply Link 

Steps to Apply for APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for Recruitment 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSSB, apssb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026” link 

Step 3: Register yourself with basic details 

Step 4: Now, log in and fill the application form with personal informations

Step 5: Upload a scanned photograph, signature and required documents

Step 6: Review and submit the form 

Step 7: Save and download the form for future reference

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Notification 

The APSSB will start the online application process for CHSL Recruitment 2026 on July 20, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 207 posts. Candidates are advised to check the Recruitment notification carefully. This notification will provide basic information about vacancies and other details. 

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026

Check Here 

APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check all the important dates regarding this recruitment in the table given below:

Event 

Dates

Application Start Date 

20 July 2026

Application Last Date 

10 August 2026

Written Exam Date 

20 September 2026 (Tentative)

Skill Test Date 

10 October 2026 onwards


Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

    ... Read More
    First Published: Jul 22, 2026, 14:38 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News