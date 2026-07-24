APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026 OUT at apssb.nic.in, Download the PET/PST Result PDF for Constable and Special Tiger Guard
APSSB Constable Physical Standard Test Results have been released on the official website of APSSB. The result has been released in a PDF format, which includes details like candidate name, roll number, PST result, etc.
The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the result for the APSSB Constable Physical Standard Test 2026 on the official website, i.e., apssb.nic.in. Those candidates who appeared for the PET/PST exam conducted on July 22, 2026, will now be able to check their qualification status through the result PDF available on the official website. A total of 464 candidates attended the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of a Constable and Special Tiger Guard. Only 340 candidates qualified for the physical test.
APSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 Overview
The APSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 was conducted to fill a total of 984 vacancies in various departments.
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Features
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board
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Post Name
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Constable
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Advertisement Number
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07/26 and 11/26
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APSSB PET/PST Date
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July 22, 2026
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Result Date
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July 23, 2026
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Selection Process
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APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026 Download Result PDF and Direct Link
The APSSB Constable PST Result 2026 link is now available on the official website for the Special Recruitment Drive for Uniformed Services Combined Examinations. The result PDF includes details like the candidate’s name, roll number, chest number, Gender, Category, post code, chest measurement and result, PST Result, Long Jump Result, High Jump Result, etc. The qualified candidates will be called for the next round of the selection process. Given below is the direct link to access the result along with the result PDF 2026:-
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Features
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Direct Link And PDF
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APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026
How to check the APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026?
Those candidates who have qualified for the Arunachal Pradesh Constable Physical Test 2026 can follow the simple steps given below to check their results:-
- Go to the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, i.e., apssb.nic.in.
- Once the homepage is displayed on the screen, look for the notice section or Latest News.
- Find the notification related to the Result for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test 2026, and click on it.
- The result PDF will open on the screen. Candidates can use the Ctrl+F command to search for their name or roll number.
- Download and save the result PDF for future use.
Statistics of APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026
According to the official result PDF, which has been released on the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, a total of 340 candidates have qualified for the APSSB Constable Physical Test 2026. 464 candidates reported for the exam held on July 22, 2026, and the total number of disqualified candidates was 124.
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Features
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Details
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Name of the Post
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Constable and Special Tiger Guard
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Total Number of Candidates who reported
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464 (Male:- 432, Female:- 32)
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Total Number of Candidates who qualified
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340 (Male:- 306, Female:- 32)
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Total Number of Candidates who were disqualified
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124 (Surrendered 91)
What After APSSB Physical Test Result?
Those candidates who qualified for the APSSB Constable Physical Test 2026 will now be called for the next stage of the selection process. The next stage of the APSSB Constable Recruitment Exam 2026 is the Trade Test. All the qualified candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest information regarding the APSSB Constable Recruitment 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.