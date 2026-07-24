APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026 OUT at apssb.nic.in, Download the PET/PST Result PDF for Constable and Special Tiger Guard

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the result for the APSSB Constable Physical Standard Test 2026 on the official website, i.e., apssb.nic.in. Those candidates who appeared for the PET/PST exam conducted on July 22, 2026, will now be able to check their qualification status through the result PDF available on the official website. A total of 464 candidates attended the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of a Constable and Special Tiger Guard. Only 340 candidates qualified for the physical test. APSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 Overview The APSSB Constable Recruitment 2026 was conducted to fill a total of 984 vacancies in various departments. Features Details Conducting Body Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board Post Name Constable Advertisement Number 07/26 and 11/26 APSSB PET/PST Date July 22, 2026 Result Date July 23, 2026 Selection Process Written Exam

PET and PST

Trade Test

Medical Fitness Test

APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026 Download Result PDF and Direct Link The APSSB Constable PST Result 2026 link is now available on the official website for the Special Recruitment Drive for Uniformed Services Combined Examinations. The result PDF includes details like the candidate’s name, roll number, chest number, Gender, Category, post code, chest measurement and result, PST Result, Long Jump Result, High Jump Result, etc. The qualified candidates will be called for the next round of the selection process. Given below is the direct link to access the result along with the result PDF 2026:- Features Direct Link And PDF APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026 Direct Link Download PDF Here How to check the APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026? Those candidates who have qualified for the Arunachal Pradesh Constable Physical Test 2026 can follow the simple steps given below to check their results:-

Go to the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, i.e., apssb.nic.in.

Once the homepage is displayed on the screen, look for the notice section or Latest News.

Find the notification related to the Result for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test 2026 , and click on it.

The result PDF will open on the screen. Candidates can use the Ctrl+F command to search for their name or roll number.

Download and save the result PDF for future use. Statistics of APSSB Constable Physical Test Result 2026 According to the official result PDF, which has been released on the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board, a total of 340 candidates have qualified for the APSSB Constable Physical Test 2026. 464 candidates reported for the exam held on July 22, 2026, and the total number of disqualified candidates was 124.