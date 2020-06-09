Army Public School Bareilly Recruitment 2020 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts, Fresher and Experienced Teacher Apply

Army Public School Bareilly Recruitment 2020: Army Public School, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the PGT, TGT, PRT, LDC, Health Welllness Teacher Counselor, Assistant Librarian, Special Educators, Receptionist and Computers Lab Technician. Teachers, who have at least 5 years of service in preceeding 10 years in any recognized school, are eligible to apply, if they are below 57 years of age on 01 Jun 2020.

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 June 2020

Army Public School Vacancy Details

PGT (Physics, English, Chemistry, Hindi & Geography)

TGT (Hindi, English, Maths, Social Studies, Physics, Chemistry & Sanskri)

TGT (Computer Science

PRT

Health Welllness Teacher Counselor

Assistant Librarian

Special Educators

Computers Lab Technician

LDC

Receptionist ( Preferably Female)

Chemistry Lab Attendant

Eligibility Criteria for APS Teacher and Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

PGT - Post Graduation (with the subject in which employment is sought) with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each . Candidates who have passed Online Screening Exam (Part – A & B both) conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card may be appointed on Contractual basis for three years else on Adhoc basis till 31 Mar 2021

TGT - Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought, B.Ed and equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in Post-graduation in the subject, the candidature shall be valid. CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks. Candidates who have passed Online Screening Exam (Part – A & B both) conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card may be appointed on Contractual basis for three years else on Adhoc basis till 31 Mar 2021.

TGT (Computer Science) - B.Tech in Computer Science/B.Sc in Computer Science/B.Sc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or recognized institutions

PRT -Graduate with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed)/B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks.

Health Welllness Teacher Counselor - Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counselling with minimum experience of three years as wellness Teacher/Counsellor.

Assistant Librarian - B.Lib Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum one years experience.

Special Educators - Graduation with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed General with one year Diploma in Special Education.

Computers Lab Technician - 10+2 with one year Diploma in Computer Science and knowledge of Hardware, Peripheral and Networking

LDC - Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Serviceman). Computer literate and Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).Basic Knowledge of accounting.

Receptionist ( Preferably Female)- Graduate or ten years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Serviceman). Computer literate and Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).Basic Knowledge of accounting with good communication skills.

Chemistry Lab Attendant - 10+2 with Science & Computer Literate

Selection Procedure for APS Teacher and Non-Teaching Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of interview

Army Public School Bareilly Notification PDF

Army Public School Application

How to Apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2020

The Eligible candidates can send the application to the Principal Army Public School, Bareilly alongwith a DD of Rs 100/- in favour of “Army Public School Bareilly” latest by 30 June 2020. Candidates can also email their resume at career.apsdk@gmall.com

The candidates must enclose Self Addressed Registered Envelop duly affixed with postage stamp of Rs 42/- for dispatch of interview call letter