Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: 3824 Vacancies for Paramedical and Other Posts

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: Arogaya Vibhag, Zilla Parishad, Solapur has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & X-Ray Technician Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through mail on or before 17 July 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 17 July 2020
Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Vacancy Details
Total Posts – 3824 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 2683
- Physician - 104
- Medical Officer - 454
- Medical Officer Ayush - 443
- X-Ray Technician - 69
Eligibility Criteria for Paramedical and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc Nursing.
- Physician - MD Medicine.
- Anesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia.
- Medical Officer - MBBS Degree.
- Ayush MO -BAMS/ BUMS.
- X-Ray Technician - Retired X-ray technician.
For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below
Paramedical and Other Posts Age Limit:
- Staff Nurse - Upto 38 Years (Backward - Upto 43 Years)
- Physician - Upto 70 Years
- Anesthetist - Upto 70 Years
- Medical Officer - Upto 70 Years
- Ayush MO -Upto 38 Years (Backward - Upto 43 Years)
- X-Ray Technician - Upto 70 Years (For Only Retired)
Paramedical and Other Posts Salary:
- Physician - 75000/-
- Anesthetist - 75000/-
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60000
- Ayush Medical Officer - Rs.30000
- Staff Nurse- Rs. 20,000
- ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000
- X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17,000
How to Apply for Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Paramedical and Other Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to covidsolapur2020@gmail.com on or before 17 July 2020.
Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF