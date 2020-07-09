Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: 3824 Vacancies for Paramedical and Other Posts

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: Arogaya Vibhag, Zilla Parishad, Solapur has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & X-Ray Technician Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through mail on or before 17 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 17 July 2020

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 3824 Posts

Staff Nurse - 2683

Physician - 104

Medical Officer - 454

Medical Officer Ayush - 443

X-Ray Technician - 69

Eligibility Criteria for Paramedical and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc Nursing.

Physician - MD Medicine.

Anesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia.

Medical Officer - MBBS Degree.

Ayush MO -BAMS/ BUMS.

X-Ray Technician - Retired X-ray technician.

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

Paramedical and Other Posts Age Limit:

Staff Nurse - Upto 38 Years (Backward - Upto 43 Years)

Physician - Upto 70 Years

Anesthetist - Upto 70 Years

Medical Officer - Upto 70 Years

Ayush MO -Upto 38 Years (Backward - Upto 43 Years)

X-Ray Technician - Upto 70 Years (For Only Retired)

Paramedical and Other Posts Salary:

Physician - 75000/-

Anesthetist - 75000/-

Medical Officer - Rs. 60000

Ayush Medical Officer - Rs.30000

Staff Nurse- Rs. 20,000

ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000

X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17,000

How to Apply for Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Paramedical and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to covidsolapur2020@gmail.com on or before 17 July 2020.

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF

