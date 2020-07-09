Study at Home
Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: 3824 Vacancies for Paramedical and Other Posts

Arogaya Vibhag, Zilla Parishad, Solapur has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & X-Ray Technician Posts. Check Details Here

Jul 9, 2020 15:23 IST
ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020
Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Recruitment 2020: Arogaya Vibhag, Zilla Parishad, Solapur has published a recruitment notification for the post of Physician, Anesthetist, Medical Officer, Ayush Medical Officer, Staff Nurse & X-Ray Technician Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through mail on or before 17 July 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 17 July 2020

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 3824 Posts

  • Staff Nurse - 2683
  • Physician - 104
  • Medical Officer - 454
  • Medical Officer Ayush - 443
  • X-Ray Technician -  69

Eligibility Criteria for Paramedical and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc Nursing.
  • Physician - MD Medicine.
  • Anesthetist - Degree / Diploma in Anesthesia.
  • Medical Officer - MBBS Degree.
  • Ayush MO -BAMS/ BUMS.
  • X-Ray Technician - Retired X-ray technician.

For more information eligibility, check detailed notification given below

Paramedical and Other Posts Age Limit:

  • Staff Nurse - Upto 38 Years (Backward - Upto 43 Years)
  • Physician - Upto 70 Years
  • Anesthetist - Upto 70 Years
  • Medical Officer - Upto 70 Years
  • Ayush MO -Upto 38 Years (Backward - Upto 43 Years)
  • X-Ray Technician - Upto 70 Years (For Only Retired)

Paramedical and Other Posts Salary:

  • Physician - 75000/-
  • Anesthetist - 75000/-
  • Medical Officer  - Rs. 60000
  • Ayush Medical Officer - Rs.30000
  • Staff Nurse- Rs. 20,000
  • ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000
  • X-Ray Technician - Rs. 17,000

How to Apply for Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Paramedical and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to covidsolapur2020@gmail.com on or before 17 July 2020.

Arogaya Vibhag ZP Solapur Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF

