Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 42 Nurse, Accountant & Other Posts for Jalgaon District

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for Psychiatric Nurse, Accountant, Medical Officer, Specialist , MO Male UG (RBSK), MOUG (RBSK MO Female) and Block Community Mobilizer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the pists in the prescribed format on or before 25 May 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 May 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Vacancy Details:

Specialist - Psychaiatrist - 1

Specialist - Pediatrician - 3

MO Male UG (RBSK) - 16

MOUG (RBSK MO Female) - 13

Accountant -1

Psychiatric Nurse -1

Block Community Mobilizer - 1

MO - Full Time (NUHM) - 6

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Salary:

Specialist - Psychaiatrist - Rs. 75000

Specialist - Pediatrician -Rs. 75000

MO Male UG (RBSK) - Rs. 28000

MOUG (RBSK MO Female) - Rs. 28000

Accountant - Rs. 17000

Psychiatric Nurse - Rs. 25000

Block Community Mobilizer - Rs. 17000

MO - Full Time (NUHM) - Rs. 45000

Eligibility Criteria for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Nurse, Accountant & Other Posts :

Specialist - Psychaiatrist - MD Medicine / OPM / DNB

Specialist - Pediatrician - MD Medicine/OCH/ DNB

MO Male UG (RBSK)- BAMS

MOUG (RBSK MO Female) - BAMS

Accountant - B.Com with Tally Certification

Psychiatric Nurse - GNM / B.Sc with certification in Psychiatry fromreputed institute OR OPN ORM.Sc Nursing (Psy)

Block Community Mobilizer - Any graduate with Typing skill, Marathi - 30 words per m inute , English 40 words per minute with MSCIT with 1 Year Experience

MO - Full Time (NUHM) - MBBS

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Nurse, Accountant & Other Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send their application by email to jalgaon1nrhmddhsnsk@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Recruitment Notification PDF