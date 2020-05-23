Study at Home
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 for 42 Nurse, Accountant & Other Posts for Jalgaon District

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for Psychiatric Nurse, Accountant and Other Posts

May 23, 2020 12:08 IST
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has published the recruitment notification for Psychiatric Nurse, Accountant, Medical Officer, Specialist , MO Male UG (RBSK), MOUG  (RBSK MO Female) and Block Community Mobilizer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the pists in the prescribed format on or before 25 May 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon  Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 25 May 2020

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Vacancy Details:

  • Specialist - Psychaiatrist - 1
  • Specialist - Pediatrician - 3
  • MO Male UG (RBSK) - 16
  • MOUG  (RBSK MO Female) - 13
  • Accountant -1
  • Psychiatric Nurse -1
  • Block Community Mobilizer - 1
  • MO - Full  Time (NUHM) - 6

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Salary:

  • Specialist - Psychaiatrist -  Rs. 75000
  • Specialist - Pediatrician -Rs. 75000
  • MO Male UG (RBSK) -  Rs. 28000
  • MOUG (RBSK MO Female) - Rs. 28000
  • Accountant - Rs. 17000
  • Psychiatric Nurse - Rs. 25000
  • Block Community Mobilizer -  Rs. 17000
  • MO - Full Time (NUHM) - Rs. 45000

Eligibility Criteria for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Nurse, Accountant & Other Posts :

  • Specialist - Psychaiatrist - MD Medicine / OPM / DNB
  • Specialist - Pediatrician - MD Medicine/OCH/ DNB
  • MO Male UG (RBSK)- BAMS
  • MOUG (RBSK MO Female) - BAMS
  • Accountant - B.Com with Tally Certification
  • Psychiatric Nurse - GNM / B.Sc with certification in Psychiatry fromreputed institute OR OPN ORM.Sc Nursing (Psy)
  • Block Community Mobilizer - Any graduate with Typing skill, Marathi - 30 words per m inute , English  40 words per minute with MSCIT with 1 Year Experience
  • MO - Full Time (NUHM) - MBBS

How to Apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Nurse, Accountant & Other Posts 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send their application by email to jalgaon1nrhmddhsnsk@gmail.com on or before 25 May 2020.

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Jalgaon Recruitment Notification PDF

