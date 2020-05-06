ASRLM Recruitment 2020 Notification out for 40 Vacancies, Apply Online for Project Manager & Other Posts from 11 May

ASRLM Recruitment 2020: Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of State Project Manager, Project Manager, Young Professional, Block Coordinator and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for ASRLM Recruitment 2020: 11 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application for ASRLM Recruitment 2020: 11 June 2020

ASRLM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

State Project Manager (Value Chain & Forward Linkage) - 1 Post

State Project Manager (Enterprise Promotion) - 1 Post

State Project Manager (State Management Framework & Gender) - 1 Post

Project Manager (Capacity Building for Model CLF) - 1 Post

Project Manager (Insurance/Pension) - 1 Post

Project Manager (Organic Village Clusters) - 1 Post

Project Manager (Livelihoods Training & Capacity Building) - 1 Post

Young Professional - 7 Posts

District Functional Expert (Non-Farm) -5 Posts

Block Coordinator (Organic Farming) - 20 Posts

Block Coordinator (Forward Linkage) -1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Block Coordinator, Project Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

State Project Manager (Value Chain & Forward Linkage) -Post-Graduate degree in Agribusiness management/Rural Management/Rural Marketing or MBA in Marketing. Candidate with PG in agriculture or Veterinary Science will be preferred.

State Project Manager (Enterprise Promotion) -MBA in Finance/ Rural Management/ Marketing/supply chain management or CA/ICWA.

State Project Manager (State Management Framework & Gender), Project Manager (Capacity Building for Model CLF), Insurance/Pension/Organic Village Clusters, Livelihoods Training & Capacity Building - Candidates holding Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development/ Rural Management/ Master in Social Work/ Women Studies are eligible to apply.

Young Professional - Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management, Master in Social work.

District Functional Expert (Non-Farm) -MBA in Finance/ Business/Rural Management/Marketing or CA/ ICWA.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ASRLMS Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for ASRLMS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode from 11 May to 11 June 2020.