SEBA Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HSLC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 9th Maths Syllabus: Here, students can find the HSLC Class 9 Maths Syllabus along with other study materials. Students can use these to prepare for their SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths exam.

Assam Board SEBA Maths Syllabus 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is the exam conducting body for classes IX and X. It is a popular and well-acclaimed educational board of the state, responsible for conducting all the important tasks for students of lower secondary. Every year, it conducts the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Board exam for students of Class 10. The result and certificate garnered from this exam act as your base for entrance into various streams in your higher secondary school.

SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths exam is not going to be an easy one since 9th grade is the most crucial and toughest grade to be in. Thus, well-equipped preparation is required to score good marks in the SEBA Class 9 Maths exam. Here, we have provided to you with the SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, and other relevant details from the official website of SEBA. Check the detailed study resources presented below to score high marks in exams and open the doors for choosing the stream of your choice in higher secondary.

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Maths Course Structure 2023-2024

Here, the course structure for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths has been attached for students to get a hook of what the course has to offer to them. It is equally important for teachers to know how much time is it going for them to take to complete the syllabus and which unit has to be given what amount of importance.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Number Systems 20 2 Algebra 25 3 Coordinate Geometry Linear Equations in Two Variables 09 12 4 Geometry Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry

Lines and Angles

Triangles

Quadrilaterals

Area

Circle

Constructions

06 10 20 10 04 15 10 5 Mensuration Surface Areas and Volumes

Surface Areas and Volumes

04 10 6 Statistics and Probability Statistics

Probability

13 12 Total 180

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths has been attached here for students to know about the chapters and topics that are going to be part of the SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths exam in 2024. Check the 2023-2024 syllabus to know in detail about topics from each chapter that will make it to the question paper.

Real Numbers

Review of representation of natural number, integers, rational numbers on the number line. Representation of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals, on the number line through successive magnification. Rational numbers as recurring/terminating decimals. Examples of non-recurring/non-terminating decimals such as √2 , √3, √5 etc. Existence of non-rational numbers (irrational numbers) such as √2 , √3 and their representation on the number line. Explaining that every real number is represented by a unique point on the number line, and conversely, every point on the number line represents a unique real number. Existence of x for a given positive real number x (visual proof to be emphasized). Definition of nth root of real number. Recall of laws of exponents with integral powers. Rational exponents with positive real bases (to be done by particular cases, allowing learner to arrive at the general laws.) Rationalisation (with precise meaning) of real number of the type (and their combinations), 1/( x + √y), where x and y are natural numbers and a, b are integers.

Algebra

Polynomials: Definition of a polynomial in one variable, its coefficients, with examples and counter examples, its terms, zero polyonimal. Degree of a polynomial. constant, linear, quadratic, cubic polynomials; monomials, binomials, trinomials. Factors and multiples. Zeros/roots of a polynomial/equation. State and motivate the ‘Remainder Theorem with examples and analogy to integers. Statement and proof of the Factor Theorem. Factorisation of ax2 + bx + c, a ≠ 0 where a,b, c are real numbers, and of cubic polynomials using the Factor Theorem. Recall of algebraic expressions and identities. Further identities of the type: and their use in factorization of polynomials. Simple expressions reducible to these polynomials

Co-ordinate Geometry

The Cartesian plane, coordinates of a point, names and terms associated with the coordinate plane, notations, plotting points in the plane, graph of linear equations as examples; focus on linear equations of the type ax + by+c=0 by writing it as y=mx+c and linking with the chapter on linear equations in two variables

Linear Equations in Two Variables: Recall of linear equations in one variable. Introduction to the equation in two variables. Prove that a linear equation in two variables has infinitely many solutions, and justify their being written as ordered pairs of real numbers, plotting them and showing that they seem to lie on a line. Examples, problems from real life, including problems on Ratio and Proportion and with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously.

Geometry

Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry: History- Euclid and geometry in India. Euclid’s method of formalizing observed phenomenon into rigorous mathematics with definitions, common/obvious notions, axioms/postulates and theorems. The five postulates of Euclid. Equivalent versions of the fifth postualate. Showing the relationship between axiom and theorem.

Given two distinct points, there exists one and one only one line through them. (Prove) Two distinct lines cannot have more than one point in common.

Lines and Angles:

(Motivate) If a ray stands on a line, then the sum of the two adjacent angles so formed is 1800 and the converse. (Prove) If two lines intersect, the vertically opposite angles are equal. (Motivate) Results on corresponding angles, alternate angles, interior angles when a transversal intersects two parallel lines (Motivate) Lines, which are parallel to a given line, are parallel. (Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 1800 (Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle so formed is equal to the sum of the two remote interior angles

Triangles:

(Motivate) Two triangles are congruent if any two sides and the included angle of one triangle is equal to any two sides and the included angle of the other triangle (SAS Congruence). (Prove) Two triangles are congruent if any two angles and the included side of one triangle is equal to any two angles and the included side of the other triangle (ASA Congruence). (Motivate) Two triangles are congruent if the three sides of one triangle are equal to three sides of the other triangle (SSS Congruence) (Motivate) Two right triangles are congruent if the hypotenuse and a side of one triangle are equal (respectively) to the hypotenuse and a side of the other triangle. (Prove) The angles opposite to equal sides of a triangle are equal. (Motivate) The sides opposite to equal angles of a triangle are equal. (Motivate) Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side; inequalities in a triangle

Quadrilaterals:

(Prove) The diagonal divides a parallelogram into two congruent triangles. (Motivate) In a parallelogram opposite angles are equal and conversely. (Motivate) In a parallelogram opposite sides are equal and conversely. (Motivate) A quadrilateral is a parallelogram if a pair of its oppsite sides is parallel and equal. (Motivate) In a parallelogram, the diagonals bisect each other and conversely. (Motivate) In a triangle, the line segment joining the mid points of any two sides is parallel to the third side and (motivate) its converse

Area:

Review concept of area, recall area of a rectangle.

(Prove) Parallelograms on the same base and between the same parallels have the same area. (Motivate) Triangles on the same base and between the same parallels are equal in area and its converse.

Circle:

Through examples, arrive at definitions of circle. related concepts, radius, circumference, diameter, chord, arc, subtended angle.

(Prove) Equal chords of a circle subtend equal angles at the centre and (motivate) its converse. (Motivate) The perpendicular from the centre of a circle to a chord bisects the chord and conversely, the line drawn through the centre of a circle to bisect a chold is perpendicular to the chord (Motivate) There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points. (Motivate) Equal chords of a circle (or of congruent circles) are equidistant from the centre (s) and conversely. (Prove) The angle subtended by an arc at the centre is double the angle subtended by it at any point on the remaining part of the circle. (Motivate) Angles in the same segment of a circle are equal. (Motivate) If a line segment joining two points subtends equal angle at two different points lying on the same side of the line containing the segment, the four points lie on a circle. viii)(Motivate) The sum of the either pair of the opposite angles of a cyclic quadrilateral is 1800 and its converse.

Constructions:

Construction of bisectors of a line segment and angle, 600 , 900 , 450 etc, equilateral triangles. Construction of a triangle given its base, sum/ difference of the other two sides and one base angle. Construction of a triangle of given perimeter and base angles.

Mensuration

Areas:

1) Surface Areas and Volumes: Area of a triangles using Heron’s formula (without proof) and its application in finding the area of a quarilateral.\

2) Surface Areas and Volumes: Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids, spheres (including hemispheres) and right circular cylinders/cones.

Statistics and Probability

Statistics: Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, Presentation of data-tabular form, ungrouped/ grouped, frequency polygons, qualitative analysis of data to choose the correct form of presentation for the correct data. Mean median, mode of ungrouped data.

Probability: History, Repeated experiments and observed frequency approach to probability. Focus is on empirical probability. (A long period of time to be devoted to group and to individual activities to motivate the concept; the experiments to be drawn from real-life situations, and from examples used in the chapter on statistics).

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Maths Revised Syllabus 2023-2024

Check the SEBA HSLC Class 9 revised syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024 here. This table consists of a list of all the omitted chapters for the year. Check which chapters or topics have been deducted from the complete syllabus and will not be a part of the SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths exam in 2024.

Chapter No. Chapter Name Units required Units Omitted Half Yearly marks Annual Marks Revision Chapter Part 1 Part 2 10 8 1 Number System Whole chapter Nil 10 7 2 Polynomials Whole chapter Nil 15 10 3 Coordinate Geometry Whole chapter Nil 10 5 4 Linear Equations in two variables Whole chapter Nil 10 5 5 * Nil Whole chapter - - 6 Lines and Angles Whole chapter Nil 10 4 7 Triangles Upto unit 7.5 (upto exercise 7.3) Unit 7.6 onwards 12 6 8 Quadrilaterals Whole chapter Nil 13 6 9 Areas of Parallelograms and triangles Upto unit 9.3 (upto exercise 9.2) Unit 9.4 onwards - 6 10 Circles Whole chapter Nil - 8 11 Constructions Whole chapter Nil - 4 12 Heron’s Formula Whole chapter Nil - 4 13 Surface Area and Volume Whole chapter Nil - 8 14 Statistics Upto unit 14.4 (upto exercise 14.3) Unit 14.5 onwards - 6 15 Probability Whole chapter Nil - 3 Theory Total 90 Internal Assessment 10 Grand Total 100

Note: Chapter 5 has been excluded from the syllabus

SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

The marking scheme for the SEBA HSLC Class 9 exam has been presented for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. Check the marks distribution to know what marks have been allotted to which chapter and how can you strategize your preparation.

Chapter Name Half Yearly Annual Revision Chapter 10 8 Number System 10 7 Polynomials 15 10 Coordinate Geometry 10 5 Linear Equations in two variables 10 5 * - - Lines and Angles 10 4 Triangles 12 6 Quadrilaterals 13 6 Areas of Parallelograms and triangles - 6 Circles - 8 Constructions - 4 Heron’s Formula - 4 Surface Area and Volume - 8 Statistics - 6 Probability - 3

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Maths Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Maths subject has been presented to you in detail here. This will inform you about the exam and course details to further strengthen your preparation.